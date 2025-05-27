Diddy allegedly receives secret messages through his mother Janice Combs' wigs, journalist Houston Williams claims

A rumor that rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is secretly communicating with his mother, Janice Combs, via her wigs amid his s*x trafficking trial has been floating on social media. For the unversed, the rapper is currently on a criminal trial after being arrested for "s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution" in late 2024.

His trial, which began on May 5, 2025, has been attended by his family, including his mother, Janice Combs, and his adult children. While Janice caught the media's attention with her extravagant wigs, reporter Houston Williams of AllHipHop claimed that the wigs may have a deeper meaning.

In an article published on May 24, Williams detailed the newest rumor surrounding Diddy amid his trial, claiming Janice Combs' varied wigs allegedly conveyed different messages to the rapper. The reporter claimed that a "high-end wig" signified that all was well with the family and their surroundings. Meanwhile, a more subdued and sombre wig allegedly signified brewing trouble.

Williams also linked the hypothesized "wig code" theory to speculations of the rapper attempting to gain more visitation time. The reporter claimed that the rapper's mother's hairdo "might be the only method they’ve got to stay in sync" in the event that his team was not keeping him informed of the proceedings. However, it should be noted that this is only a claim by the reporter and not confirmed news.

In the same report, Williams also claimed that the government was attempting to drain Diddy of his wealth as they believed he had allegedly built his business through illegal means. For the unversed, Combs' wealth has significantly decreased since his arrest. According to Fortune, the rapper was estimated to be worth $1 billion in 2022. However, his net worth is reportedly around $300 million as of late 2024.

The reporter also claimed that Diddy might be considering a plea deal to avoid a long-term prison sentence if found guilty in his criminal trial. The rapper had previously rejected a plea deal just days before his trial was scheduled to start, and has maintained his innocence since his arrest.

Diddy's mother claims her son is a victim of "public lynching" in a statement following his arrest

The trial on the charges against Diddy started on May 5, 2025. (Image via Getty)

Janice Combs had defended her son, Sean "Diddy" Combs, in a public statement following his arrest. On October 6, 2024, Janice, aged 83, released the statement through her attorney, Natlie G. Figgers, implying that her son had become a victim of "public lynching."

“It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies. To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence,” the statement read.

Pop Base @PopBase Diddy’s mom releases statement defending him: “It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies. […] My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend […] Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story”

The statement also addressed the CCTV video of Diddy assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in the corridor of the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles sometime in 2016.

In her statement following Diddy's arrest, Janice Combs admitted that Diddy "may not have been entirely truthful about certain things," referring to the assault against Ventura. She added:

"Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed. This is why I believe my son’s civil legal team opted to settle the ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit instead of contesting it until the end, resulting in a ricochet effect as the federal government used this decision against my son by interpreting it as an admission of guilt.”

For context, the video of the assault was publicly released by CNN in May 2024. The assault had also been mentioned in Ventura's 2023 civil lawsuit against him, where she accused him of abuse, assault, and r*pe. However, Combs had denied all allegations mentioned in the lawsuit at the time.

The lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount at the time, but Ventura revealed that she had received a $20 million settlement during her testimony on May 14, 2025.

Coming back to Janice Combs, she had concluded her statement by claiming that her son was "not the monster" the public portrayed him to be. She added that she hoped she remained alive to see him "speak his truth and be vindicated."

“The worst part of this ordeal is watching my beloved son be stripped of his dignity, not for what he did, but for what people choose to believe about him. My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side. I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated.”

In other news, Diddy's ongoing trial saw 16 witnesses testifying against the rapper, including some high-profile names like Cassie Ventura and Kid Cudi. Ventura, the prosecution's star witness, recounted her decade-long relationship with the rapper during her four-day testimony between May 13 and 16, detailing his alleged assault and abuse.

The alleged assault was substantiated by several witnesses, including Ventura's mother, her former best friend, a male escort, and a former make-up artist. Ventura also claimed she unwillingly participated in Diddy's alleged "freak-off" parties with male escorts to make him happy, claiming that organizing and participating in the "freak-offs" became "a job" for her.

Diddy's trial will resume on May 27, 2025.

