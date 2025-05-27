Who is an unindicted co-conspirator? Lawyer brands Diddy's ex Cassie a "snitch" amid rapper’s ongoing criminal trial

Podcaster Andy Signore discussed the recent developments in Sean "Diddy" Combs's trial, focusing on the testimony of his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, with YouTuber Nathaniel Broughton, widely known as Nate the Lawyer. During their discussion on the May 26, 2025, episode of the Popcorned Planet podcast, Nate branded the Me & U singer a "snitch" in the rapper's ongoing criminal trial.

In the aforementioned podcast episode, Andy Signore asked Nate why they weren't seeing other people involved in Diddy's case. He mentioned a "Christina Kuram character" being linked to payments and appeared to be part of the rap mogul's "alleged criminal enterprise."

"Can she be another defendant but then get a deal and not actually be on the stand," Signore asked.

To answer this question, Nate introduced a term called 'unindicted co-conspirator' —a term he had learned while at the prosecutor's office. As per Merriam-Webster, an unindicted co-conspirator is a person who is named in an indictment as one who took part in a conspiracy to commit a crime but who is not charged in the indictment.

Nate then explained that "unindicted co-conspirator" is another term for a snitch. Referring to Cassie's testimony in Diddy's trial, Nate offered a legal interpretation of the singer's involvement. He stated that the singer was an "unindicted co-conspirator" or, in this case, a "snitch."

Nate the Lawyer explains how Cassie fits into the category of 'Unindicted Co-Conspirator' in Diddy’s ongoing trial

Cassie Ventura

During the aforementioned podcast episode, Nate drew from his own experience in prosecution. He explained how Cassie fit into the category of "Unindicted Co-Conspirator" or "snitch" in Diddy's ongoing trial.

"Want me to tell you who I believe is also an Unindicted Co-Conspirator? I think Cassie is," Nate remarked.

As per a report by MSNBC, Ventura took the witness stand for four consecutive days in the Manhattan courtroom in the ongoing trial and testified about disturbing incidents from her 11-year relationship with the music mogul. She described being subjected to physical and sexual abuse and forced to take part in drug-fueled sexual events orchestrated by Diddy himself.

Nate brought up Cassie's testimony and alleged that the singer wasn't merely recounting what she saw during the legal proceedings—her statements included admissions of joint criminal conduct. He highlighted that her words illustrated her direct involvement in the "crimes" she and Combs allegedly conspired to commit together.

To bolster his claim, Nate pointed out how she described shared actions, including transactions and coordinated decisions. He referenced her own language:

"Cassie talks about pay—remember there was a thing 'I paid him, we did this… I did this, I did that.' That's an unindicted co-conspirator," he added.

Nate also drew parallels to other alleged accomplices, like an assistant who facilitated drug purchases and organized "freak offs," and who, according to Nate, received immunity.

"Guess what he is? He got an immunity deal because he is what's known as an unindicted co-conspirator," Nate explained.

Cassie’s mother testifies in the ongoing trial of Diddy, says she paid the rapper $20,000

2023 Howard Yardfest

According to an article by NPR dated May 21, 2025, Regina Ventura, mother of singer Cassie Ventura, took the stand in the ongoing trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs. During her testimony, she recounted the troubling financial and physical toll Combs allegedly imposed on her family during her daughter's nearly eleven-year relationship with the rapper.

The report also states that Cassie previously testified that in December 2011, while on a break from her relationship with Combs, she was briefly seeing rapper Kid Cudi. According to her testimony, Combs became enraged upon learning of this. She alleged that he physically assaulted her, kicked her in the back, and threatened to release explicit content involving her.

Additionally, she claimed he issued threats to have associates harm both her and Cudi while she was overseas. To protect herself, the singer documented these threats in an email sent to both her mother and a Combs employee.

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, Regina Ventura testified, confirming that she had indeed received that email. She told the court that soon after, Combs made a demand for financial reimbursement.

"He was going to need $20,000 to recoup money he had spent on [Cassie] because he was angry she was dating Scott Mescudi," she stated during her testimony.

Regina further explained that she and her husband, fearing for their daughter's safety, took out a home equity loan to pay the amount Combs allegedly requested.

"I was scared for my daughter's safety," Regina told the court.

She also testified that the money was returned to her account within several days and that she had never communicated directly with Combs about the transaction. Additionally, she revealed this was the first time her daughter had disclosed instances of abuse.

After her testimony in the ongoing trial of Sean Combs, Cassie Ventura is spending time away from the spotlight as she prepares for the birth of her third child with her husband, Alex Fine.

Meanwhile, Sean "Diddy" Combs is undergoing trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The trial began on May 12, 2025, and is expected to last 6-8 weeks.

