Diddy's defense team reportedly calls Kid Cudi's car bombing allegation "mere speculation", wants the judge to strike his testimony

Rapper Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, took the stand in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial on May 22, 2025. Mescudi claimed that Combs was allegedly behind the explosion of his Porsche in 2012. Diddy had reportedly threatened Mescudi after he began an on-and-off relationship with Cassie Ventura in 2011.

Ad

During his testimony, Mescudi said he met Combs at the Soho House in Los Angeles with Ventura following the explosion. At the time, Diddy supposedly denied any involvement in the incident. However, Kid Cudi stated that after a few years, he met Diddy again at the Soho House, where Combs allegedly apologized "for everything."

As reported by People on May 27, 2025, Diddy's legal team submitted a letter requesting that the judge exclude Mescudi's testimony about his damaged Porsche. Diddy's attorneys stated that Mescudi's claims about the rapper's alleged involvement are "speculations," which could cause "unfair prejudice" against their client and sway the jury.

Ad

Trending

"Mescudi's speculation about Combs's involvement had minimal probative value, whereas the danger of unfair prejudice, particularly since he was opining about an ultimate issue as to which he was the alleged victim—whether Combs was guilty of arson, one of the charged racketeering acts—was great," Combs' legal team stated.

Kanye West criticized Kid Cudi for testifying against Sean "Diddy" Combs

Kanye West and Kid Cudi performing at the SXSW 2009 Day 4 - (Image via Getty)

As reported by Complex on May 24, 2025, Kanye West stated in a now-deleted tweet that he hoped Kid Cudi hadn't testified against Combs. In the post, West expressed prayers for Combs and his family.

Ad

"I wish Cudi hadn't testified against Puff. We need not to be locked in white systems. Praying for Puff and his family. Praying for Puff Daddy and the Family," Kanye West wrote.

For the unversed, Kid Cudi and Kanye West shared a close friendship beginning in 2008. However, in February 2022, the two had a public fallout after West announced in a now-deleted tweet that he wouldn't work with Cudi due to his friendship with former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who was dating West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, at the time.

Ad

Ad

In August 2022, Kid Cudi addressed the fallout with West in his Esquire cover story, stating it would take a "miracle" for them to be friends again. He said that Davidson dating West's ex-wife had nothing to do with him and that he didn't want to be involved in the matter.

"I'm not one of your kids. I'm not Kim. It don't matter if I'm friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this sh*t had anything to do with me. If you can't be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That's not my f**king problem. You need to own up to your sh*t like every man in this life has," Kid Cudi said.

Ad

However, in an interview with Apple Music on January 19, 2024, Kid Cudi shared that he and West had reconciled. He told host Zane Lowe that Kanye West is like his brother, and he forgave him because West gave him a sincere apology.

"The reason why we became cool again is because he apologized to me and it was sincere. I was just like, wow. Kanye does not apologize to anybody and say sorry to anyone. And that's my brother, man. And there's just nothing like Kanye and Cudi. We like the duo that everybody loves to see," Kid Cudi stated.

Ad

Ad

Rapper Kid Cudi testified against Diddy on May 22. According to ABC's report dated May 27, 2025, the trial is set to resume on Tuesday, with prosecutors expected to call Combs' former assistant Capricorn Clark and representatives from the Los Angeles fire and police departments to the stand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More