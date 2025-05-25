Kanye West is currently trending on different social media platforms after he confirmed the release date of his upcoming album, Bully. Notably, the details were revealed in a video. Ye said in the viral video that Bully was arriving next month on June 15.

However, the video grabbed a lot of attention after Kanye West was heard speaking on the alleged strategy that he was willing to follow, ensuring more sales for the new album. The clip featured Ye saying that every artist was apparently doing this.

“What if I go and say, yo, I’m a billionaire. I’m going to sell 10 million first week. I’m going to buy the amount, that would be, what is that? Is that a $100 million? Let’s say if they’re $10. No, what would be if it’s $10 and I want to sell 10 million in the first week?” he said.

An anonymous person was then seen taking out his phone and opening the calculator app, calculating the total.

“$10 times 10 million, it would be $100 million,” he said.

Meanwhile, netizens started sharing their reactions to the viral video in the comments section of a post by Sneako on X (formerly Twitter). A user seemingly made fun of the fact that someone was using a calculator to find the result of ten times $10 million.

“BRO WHY DID I JUST WATCH SOMEONE DO 10 x 10M in a calculator😭😭,” one user commented.

Expand Tweet

Similar responses continued, with an individual questioning Kanye West's strategy of reportedly planning to buy $100 million worth of his own album so that he could establish himself as an “industry plant.”

“So is Ye going to make himself an industry plant and buy $100m of his own CD to destroy the charts?” a netizen stated.

“bro really used a calculator to figure out what 10mil times 10 is lmaoo i wouldve fired him on the spot,” a user wrote on X.

“Using a calculator for 10 * 10,000,000 is crazy,” another X user reacted.

On the other hand, Ye’s fans were spotted expressing their excitement for the new album, with a few of them questioning the platform where Kanye would release Bully.

“We can’t wait for it to drop ye …we can’t wait🥲🥹😭” one of the fans reacted.

“i need it we need it,” another fan commented on X.

“Will bully be on the “kanye west” account or the “ye” account,” another fan asked.

Kanye West’s Bully was announced by the rapper last year

According to Billboard, Kanye West created headlines in September 2024 when he appeared at a listening event at the Wuyan River Stadium in China. Notably, he was spotted performing his single Beauty and the Beast at the event and teasing his upcoming album.

“I got a new album coming out. The album’s called ‘Bully’ and this song is called ‘Beauty and the Beast,’” he reportedly announced to the audience, as per Billboard.

Kanye West released Bully in the form of a short film in March this year, and he shared the same through his official handle on X (formerly Twitter). Although the posts have now been deleted, Ye’s son, Saint West, was spotted facing wrestlers like Tiger Mask in a wrestling ring.

According to Variety, the films were edited by Hype Williams, and Ye said that they were testing what the audience would like to listen to.

Apart from this, Ye has another album in the upcoming lineup, titled Cuck. However, the album’s official release date is yet to be confirmed.

