"What’s up with the arrogance?" — Internet reacts to Billie Eilish's brother Finneas calling out "terrible songs on new music Friday this week"

Finneas O’Connell has been trending across various platforms following his Instagram Story expressing disappointment with the new music released on Friday, May 16, 2025. Notably, the post did not mention any specific artists.

Although the post has since been deleted, Pop Base obtained a glimpse of the post and shared it on X on May 17, 2025. The post read:

“So many terrible songs on new music Friday this week!! Shame on you.”

Finneas, Billie Eilish's brother, has not shared an explanation behind sharing the post and who he was exactly referring to in the statement.

Meanwhile, netizens reacted in the comments section of Pop Base’s post. Some criticized O’Connell for the post by seemingly claiming that it was a sign of his arrogance. One X user wrote:

“What’s up with the arrogance? I can say the same thing about his music.”

Social media users continued their criticism towards O’Connell, with an individual saying that he was referring to his music. Meanwhile, others compared him to Billie Eilish, saying that she is the only reason people know O’Connell.

“He’s talking about his own music btw,” a user wrote on X.

“Finneas is literally only known for being Billie Eilishs brother, the Grammys he have is only because of sister, nobody listens to his music,” a netizen stated.

“Billie’s BROTHERs music is one of the worst things that has touched this earth,” an X reaction mentioned.

However, some users supported O’Connell’s statement, saying that they agreed with him.

“I have to agree with Finneas,” one of the reactions read.

“Everybody mad but I agree with him. This was one of the worst new music weeks in a while,” another netizen commented.

“Yes because his music is sooooo much better…,” an X user reacted.

Finneas O’Connell shared a statement after Grammy Awards in February 2025

Back in February this year, Billie Eilish’s fans were disappointed after she did not win a Grammy Award for her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. The project was released in May last year and features 10 songs on the soundtrack. Furthermore, it received two accolades at the GAFFA Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards.

While Billie was unable to take home a Grammy this year, Finneas shared a statement on his Instagram Story on February 3, 2025. He expressed his happiness at being nominated among various albums and singles. The singer continued:

“I don’t wanna see ANYONE with a photo of me or billie as their PFP getting’ in fights with other artists’ fans in comment sections!!! Be at peace! Congratulations to all!”

According to Blast magazine, O’Connell and Billie also performed the single Birds of a Feather, which is included among the tracks from Hit Me Hard and Soft. While the performance concluded, Billie expressed her love for Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Finneas has yet to announce a new album. His last major project was For Cryin’ Out Loud!, released in October 2024.

