Diddy's former PA Capricorn Clark claims rapper said he'd have to murder her over past employment history with Suge Knight

Sean Diddy Combs' s*x trafficking trial has entered its third week, and the court resumed on May 27, 2925, after a break for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Earlier, two former assistants of Diddy, George Kaplan and David James, testified in court. Now, after the resumption of the trial on Tuesday, another former personal assistant, Capricorn Clark, testified on the stand.

Clark joined Combs as his assistant in 2004, and before working for Diddy, she was employed at Death Row Records, the music label of Sean's rival Marion "Suge" Knight. In her testimony, Clark told the court that Combs had threatened her on her first day of work after finding out about her previous employment, as reported by Page Six.

“He didn’t know that I had anything to do with Suge Knight, and if anything happened, he would have to kill me.”

She recalled the incident when Combs took her to Central Park with a bodyguard to talk about her ties with Suge Knight. She said that Combs was "very serious" when he threatened her and said:

“I felt like there was some gravitas that he had some issues with Suge.”

More about Sean Diddy Combs and Suge Knight's rivalry

Before Capricorn Clark, another former personal assistant of Combs, David James, testified in the court on May 20, 2025, and talked about Combs' friction with Suge Knight. James told the court that in 2008, Combs had gone with guns to face Suge during a "freak-off" when he found out that Knight was in a nearby diner.

The contention between the two rappers stemmed from the longstanding rivalry between West Coast and East Coast rappers. Suge co-founded Death Row Records in 1991, while Combs founded the East Coast's Bad Boy in 1993.

As per a May 22 report by Business Insider, Tupac Shakur, a West Coast rapper, sustained five gunshot wounds in 1994. Although he survived at that time, he believed that Combs and the Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie, were behind the attack. Tupac also joined Suge's Death Row Records after the attack and released a diss rap taking shots at Diddy, Biggie, and a few other East Coast rappers.

Later, Tupac and Biggie were killed in shootings in 1996 and 1997, respectively, after which rappers on both sides tried to cool down the tussle. According to a July 2024 report by People, the Las Vegas Police Department told the publication that Combs was never a suspect in Tupac's shooting.

As of now, Suge is serving a 28-year sentence in prison for a fatal hit-and-run of Terry Carter. Despite the conflict between the two, in September 2024, Suge told NewsNation's show CUOMO that he was not enjoying Comb's arrest. Suge also claimed that Diddy was s*xually abused and he similarly abused others in the same manner.

What more did Capricorn Clark share in her testimony in Diddy's trial?

Expand Tweet

Capricorn Clark, a former marketing executive for Combs's clothing brand Sean John, worked for the rapper from 2004 until she was fired in 2012. She shared details with the court about her workload, stating that she worked as Sean's personal assistant from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. without breaks and developed stress-induced alopecia, as per CNN.

Clark also discussed the rapper's drug abuse and the verbal threats he directed at her. She further talked about Combs kicking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The ex-assistant also told the court that her relationship with Combs was "1000%" platonic, as reported by CNN.

Capricorn Clark is the 17th witness in Diddy's s*x trafficking trial, and many more witnesses are yet to testify on the stand in the coming days.

