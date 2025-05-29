Did Paris Jackson testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked 

A rumor surfaced via the CelestIQ channel on YouTube that model, actress, and singer Paris Jackson reportedly testified at the Diddy trial. The claim emerged on May 29, 2025, in the form of a long video and had the caption:

“1 MINUTE AGO: Paris Jackson Submitted Her Father’s Letter: ‘He Warned Me About Diddy.’”

According to the video description, Michael Jackson’s daughter allegedly took to the witness stand at the ongoing Sean Combs federal trial wearing a “dark navy blazer – her father’s favorite color.”

“Her hands were shaking. But her voice? Unusually steady. She reached into a file folder and pulled out a yellowing envelope. Written in unmistakable cursive: ‘For Paris — not before you’re 21. If they come for you… show them this.’ The judge asked her…” it further read.

The now-viral video claim earned huge traction and amassed nearly 200,000 views at the time of writing.

Regardless, the courtroom video claim is fake. Paris Jackson did not testify at the Diddy trial as her name did not appear on any of the witness lists, as per the latest official reports. She also did not share any alleged letter left behind by the King of Pop warning her about Diddy.

Instead, according to a Newsweek report dated May 27, 2025, Paris’ name does not appear in the list of celebrities who have testified in the trial so far. There is also no confirmed report to suggest Paris is scheduled to take the witness stand at the trial.

Not only that, but the video description contained a disclaimer that further discredits the claim.

“The content on this channel may include gossip, speculation, or dramatized interpretations of events. Viewer discretion is advised, as not all information presented is confirmed or factual,” it reads.

While Michael Jackson might have attended industry events with Sean Combs present, there’s no direct or confirmed connection between the two. MJ’s daughter, Paris, whom he shared with nurse and wife Debbie Rowe, also has no verified or known link to the Bad Boy Records founder.

However, Paris Jackson appeared in a viral mirror selfie from the afterparty of the MET Gala 2017 featuring Diddy, Kylie Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Michelle Monaghan, and Lily Aldridge.

Paris Jackson did not offer her testimony at the Diddy trial

The YouTube channel CelestIQ uploaded its latest video claiming Paris Jackson allegedly provided testimony at Sean Combs’ sex trafficking trial.

However, the video can be deemed as fictional and fabricated, meant for virality and sensationalism.

For instance, the thumbnail of the video came with a collage of Diddy and Paris, where their images appeared to be computer-generated.

It also contained a digitally altered picture of Oprah posing with Ms Jackson. The cover also had the words:

“Breaking News: ‘He Did That To Me!?’”

However, the CelestIQ channel posted similar videos with the exact words on the thumbnail surrounding other celebrities, including Emma Stone, Demi Lovato, and Taylor Swift, all of which deliver false narratives.

Additionally, the video begins with a long disclaimer that reads:

“Any resemblance to real people, events, or statements is purely coincidental. This video contains satirical and dramatized storytelling based on public personas and internet rumors. It is not intended to be factual reporting, nor should it be reported as truth.”

The disclaimer continued:

“The content in this video is entirely fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. We do not claim that any of the events described actually occurred. All dialogues, quotes, and scenarios have been imagined for narrative effect. Viewer discretion is advised.”

Meanwhile, the channel’s bio came with its own warning stating it “presents opinions and information sourced from various platforms and does not claim absolute truth.”

A few other inconsistencies from the video include the incorrect mention of the date and time of the Diddy trial, such as June 2025, and the Los Angeles Federal Building.

The court proceedings, ongoing since May 5, 2025, have been occurring in a Manhattan federal courtroom in New York, as the rapper was arrested in the same city. Also, June 2025 is still a few days away.

The footage also depicts a female judge. However, in reality, a male judge named Arun Subramanian has been presiding over the Diddy trial.

Additionally, the press is not allowed inside the courtroom with a camera, but only legal reporters who have permission to do so.

Thus, the court hearing shown in the video can also be deemed as computer-generated, seemingly with the use of AI tools, including its script and voice narration.

Besides, there’s no credible source or evidence to support that Michael Jackson left behind a letter for her daughter warning her against the rapper.

Another YouTube channel, Outta Pocket TV, also made the same claim about Paris Jackson today.

Paris Jackson has not yet addressed the rumor or commented on Combs' ongoing legal troubles. As of this writing, no official or confirmed reports suggest that she will testify at the trial, nor has his name come up anywhere else during the trial.

Similar rumors about her father have also surfaced online since the Diddy trial began earlier this month.

For instance, the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel on YouTube falsely alleged MJ left behind a recording from beyond the grave that would prove Combs’ alleged criminal activities. However, it has since been debunked.

Diddy and Michael Jackson were seen at the 2003 MTV VMAs afterparty, hosted by the former. The rapper later claimed the Pop King reportedly crashed his party to look for Beyonce.

Since Sean Combs’ September 2024 arrest, other rumors have also emerged about MJ, including that the hip-hop artist had a tunnel linking his house to the late musician.

However, the claim is unsubstantiated with no evidence confirming any direct involvement between the two.

Faheem Muhammad, aka Mr. Fixit, who was Michael Jackson’s Chief of Security, was also the Head of Security of Sean Combs.

Mr. Fixt was name-dropped in music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ 2024 lawsuit against Diddy, as someone who seemingly made “people and problems disappear” for the rapper.

