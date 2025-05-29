“There were other executives involved”- Suge Knight says Diddy should definitely walk free when sex trafficking trial ends

Former record executive Suge Knight believes that Sean Combs (aka Diddy) should walk free after his sex trafficking trial. He asserted that the rapper can't be the only one taking the fall when there were multiple other accomplices.

Diddy's trial for sex trafficking and racketeering began earlier this month. It is expected to go into July until a decision is made. Many people have shared their thoughts on the rapper, and now Suge Knight has joined that list.

He was on NewsNation’s Cuomo, published on May 27, and said that Combs should walk free. He said (via Billboard):

“I say this all the time, Puffy and I are not friends. But Puffy should definitely walk. There were other executives involved in Puffy’s life and for Puffy to be the only guy that gets on the stand is a sad day for hip-hop.”

He added:

“I don’t think this is a case where Puffy should be going to prison … How could every person who’s involved with Puffy not on the stand except for Puffy? At some point, the law gotta be blind. We just can’t jump to conclusions and say, ‘throw Puffy under the bus.’ Like I said, him and I are not friends, but Puffy definitely should walk. What’s right is right, wrong is wrong.”

Combs' trial has already seen testimonies from various people, including his ex-assistant, among others.

Suge Knight believes Donald Trump will pardon Diddy if he's convicted

Donald Trump Addresses National Faith Advisory Summit In Georgia (Image Source: Getty)

Sean Combs' trial is expected to go on until July 2025. Suge Knight believes that even if the rapper is found guilty, the US president Donald Trump will pardon him.

Knight said:

“I don’t think he has nothing to worry about, and I don’t think he’s worried because he’s gonna be federal, and if he gets convicted, Trump’s gonna pardon him. I feel that Puffy is going to be alright and have a fair shot at it. He’s not a dummy. I’m quite sure somebody is going to talk to those jurors and convince one or two of them.”

If he's found guilty of all charges, Sean Combs could face life imprisonment.

Suge Knight on Capricorn Clark's testimony against Diddy

Sean Combs' former assistant Capricorn Clark testified against him in court on Tuesday, May 27. She spoke about alleged assault, harassment, and threats, including kidnapping, that she had to face while working under him.

Suge Knight, meanwhile, spoke to TMZ about Clark on May 27, and said:

"Without throwing her under the bus, she felt scared, she felt afraid and she felt that she was pressured. She felt she was helpless."

Knight is the founder of Death Row Records, and Capricorn Clark has notably worked for the company in the past. In her testimony, Clark claimed that Diddy threatened to kill her if she maintained any contact with Knight.

She also spoke about various other incidents like the feud between Combs and Kid Cudi, which even led to a car chase. Kid Cudi, incidentally, alleged that his car was set on fire in his testimony during the trial.

