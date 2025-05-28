“I don't feel safe LOL”— 50 Cent reacts to Diddy’s ex-assistant claiming Sean Combs carried a gun during his feud with the rapper 

Rapper 50 Cent has jokingly reacted to Sean Combs, aka Diddy's ex-assistant, who claimed that her former boss carried a gun. The two rappers were reportedly involved in a feud that lasted for years in the 2000s.

Diddy's former assistant, Capricorn Clark, gave a testimony about her ex-employer on Tuesday, May 27. During it, she mentioned that Combs sometimes carried a gun during his issues with Jackson III.

"He. Mr. Combs told Chris Lighty he had a gun. He had a problem with 50 Cent," she said (via Inner City Press on X).

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, shared a snippet of this testimony on his Instagram on Tuesday. He posted an AI-generated image of himself in a suit on set, with the second image being a screenshot of Clark's conversation. He captioned the post:

"Cut, CUT 🎬Wait a minute PUFFY’s got a gun, I can’t believe this I don’t feel safe 😔LOL"

He then posted another AI-generated image of himself looking scared a few hours later on Instagram and captioned the post:

"Oh my goodness itty bitty Diddy wants me Dead, I have to lay low, ☹️I think I’m gonna hide out at the playoff game tonight. LOL"

By the playoff game, he means Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals NBA playoff series between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

50 Cent's other recent comments on Diddy and his trial

The rapper has consistently shared his thoughts and made funny comments on Diddy's trial in recent weeks via social media. On Saturday, May 24, he posted yet another AI-generated image, this time depicting a white-haired Diddy in a courtroom, and captioned it:

"What’s the spread on this, I got Diddy doing 20. His friends just 🏃‍♂️💨got the f**k away for him. SMH BadBoy Dangerous!"

Last week, a video surfaced on social media showing some people wearing "Free Diddy" shirts outside the court during his trial. Emilie Hagen, who first posted the video, was heard explaining that these individuals were paid $20 to wear the shirts.

50 Cent shared this video on his Instagram account last week and captioned it:

"Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical, but $20 a hour ain’t bad. I might go throw that on for a hour tomorrow. LOL"

In the video, Emilie Hagen also interviews a bystander, who refused to take part. She explained that the woman who tried to recruit her was getting $60 for three hours of work.

50 Cent and Diddy have been beefing since 2006

In 2006, Curtis James Jackson III released a song titled The Bomb, wherein he seemingly insinuated that Sean Combs was aware of Notorious B.I.G.'s murder in 1997. Combs denied any such allegations.

The two rappers then engaged in a feud through songs and interviews for years. Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie, subsequently filed a lawsuit for alleged assault and physical abuse. While that case was settled, numerous similar cases emerged against Combs.

Homeland Security then raided the rapper's two homes as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation. He was arrested on September 16, 2024, and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Amid all this, Jackson has continued to talk about Diddy and the accusations against him in interviews and on social media. In an interview with People in October 2024, he mentioned that he has been telling everyone about Combs' alleged wrongdoings for around a decade.

