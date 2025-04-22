Ja Rule rekindles decades-long 50 Cent beef after Knicks loss

Ja Rule and 50 Cent might both be fans of the New York Knicks, but that didn't stop Rule from calling him out after New York dropped Game 2 against the Detroit Pistons. 50 Cent attended the game and sat courtside, joining the rest of the pop culture stars who made the trip to Madison Square Garden to watch the first two games of the Knicks' postseason run.

Ja Rule and 50 Cent are both well-known figures in the rap world and have a history of going at one another. The bad blood between the two has been around for decades, and Rule took Monday's loss as an opportunity to throw shade towards his old rival.

In a Twitter post he posted early Tuesday morning, Ja Rule blamed the Knicks' loss on 50 Cent. According to him, his rival's presence in the arena doomed their team.

The beef between the two rappers is just one layer in what has been a gritty, tough series between the Detroit Pistons and Knicks. However, Ja Rule's decision to call out 50 Cent provides more intrigue into the matchup as the New York Knicks and their fans try to find a way to build on last year's playoff run.

Will Ja Rule and 50 Cent's beef distract the New York Knicks in the first round?

As the series shifts venue to Detroit, the Knicks and Pistons are knotted at one game apiece, making Game 3 a pivotal game in the matchup. However, a continuance of the beef between Ja Rule and 50 Cent could prove itself to be an unwanted distraction to a Knicks team who is under pressure to take care of business in the first round.

New York is under as much pressure as anyone in the postseason after trading away a lot of their future assets to bring in OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns via trade. The Knicks fell one game short of the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and the team is expected to get at least to the second round and make a push in order for the season to be a success.

As they prepare for Game 3 against Cade Cunningham and the Pistons, the New York needs to be able to drown out the outside noise and focus on imposing their will. If they can, they have the chance to return home with a 3-1 lead in the series with a chance to end things on their floor. However, if the arguments between Rule and 50 Cent distract the team, they could be going home early.

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More