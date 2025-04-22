Rapper 50 Cent rattled at Knicks loss, Pope Francis’ death, and Kanye West’s strange revelation

Grammy award-winning rapper 50 Cent was rattled by everything that went down on Monday. First, the Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks to tie the series at 1-1. Then, Pope Francis breathed his last, and Kanye West made a strange revelation on social media.
Shocked by everything that happened, 50 Cent reacted to the events of Monday.
“F*** today man the Knicks lost, the pope died, and Kanye told us he s***ed his cousin’s d*** for 8 years. 😴 I’m going to bed early tomorrow gotta be a better day," he wrote.
50 Cent was in the crowd as the Detroit Pistons beat New York 100-94 to snap their 15-game postseason win drought. Cade Cunningham led the charge for Detroit with 33 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.
Dennis Schroder was also key, scoring 20 points off the bench. Meanwhile, the Knicks relied on Jalen Brunson, who finished his night with 37 points and seven assists. Mikal Bridges was solid, with 19 points and five rebounds.
It was a big loss for New York, as none of its other players scored more than 10 points.
Apart from 50 Cent, rapper Fat Joe and Joe Budden were also in the crowd for the second game in this playoff series. New York visits the Little Caesars Arena on Thursday for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round.
Rebounding was the difference in the Knicks' Game 2 loss to the Detroit Pistons
The New York Knicks might have made it 2-0 had they been more proactive on the glass. The Pistons grabbed 14 more rebounds than New York and ended the game with 12 offensive boards compared to their opponents’ seven. Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren and Cade Cunningham were surprisingly active and combined to pull down 38 rebounds.
Meanwhile, New York was let down by its bigs, with Karl-Anthony Towns grabbing just six rebounds, while Mitchell Robinson ended his night with seven. It was quite a step down for Towns, who averaged a league-leading 12.8 rebounds per game during the regular season. They will look to rebound in the next game on Thursday to avoid a repeat of Game 2.
