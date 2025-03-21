"Ye trying his best not to provoke 50" — 50 Cent's reaction to Kanye West posting about Jay-Z and Beyonce leaves the internet in bits

On the morning of Thursday, March 20, 50 Cent uploaded an Instagram post about Kanye West. It featured a screenshot of a news report on Google, with the headline, "50 Cent Responds to Ye Calling Him 'One of His Favorite People: 'Ya Dangerous Right Now'."

In the caption of the his post, Fif clarified the news article was false, and that he did not post anything on Wednesday at all. The 21 Questions rapper further added that he could not compete with Ye saying Jay Z and Beyonce's "kids are r*tarded".

His post has since gone viral on the social media platform, with over 87K likes and 4K comments. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them saying:

"Ye trying his best not to provoke 50."

A reaction on 50 Cent's post about Kanye West (Screenshots vis Instagram/@50cent)

Some netizens made remarks about 50 Cent being good at using people's words against other people, while others claimed Ye showed Fif respect to avoid "getting cooked for the rest of his life."

More reactions on 50 Cent's post about Kanye West (Screenshots vis Instagram/@50cent)

Some X users claimed that despite his seemingly "dangerous" behavior, Kanye West was still careful about what he said about 50 Cent.

More reactions on 50 Cent's post about Kanye West (Screenshots vis Instagram/@50cent)

Kanye West recently took a jibe at Beyonce and Jay-Z's children

The caption of 50 Cent's Instagram post referenced a tweet Kanye West posted on X a few days ago. In the since-deleted tweet, Ye called the children of Beyoncé and Jay-Z "r*tarded". He then talked about artificial insemination being a blessing, suggesting that the power couple should have considered it before having kids.

According to HotNewHipHop, another deleted tweet that West posted after his first comment, claimed that the 99 Problems rapper knew that Jay-Z wanted to kill him after the statement. His tweet reportedly read:

"KNOW JAY Z IS DRIVING AROUND LIKE DAMN I HAVE TO KILL KANYE. I KNOW ITS GONNA HURT JAY Z TO KILL ME BUT SOMEBODYS GOTTA DO IT."

In a follow-up tweet, the Never Let Me Down rapper opened up about his feelings for Jay-Z, claiming that he loved the rapper and felt bad. He then brought up instances where Hov and Bey could have helped him but did not.

Expand Tweet

He also revealed that the couple did not attend his first wedding, and chose Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl over him, which was something he held a grudge over.

Besides Jay-Z and Queen Bey, the other artists that West threw shade at during his recent social media rant include Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Future.

In a tweet aimed at the GNX rapper, Ye wrote:

"HATE TO GIVE THIS F****T CREDIT BUT FAVORITE LINE OF THE BATTLE LAST YEAR IS WHEN THE F****T SAID 'YOU RAP LIKE YOU TRYNA FREE THE SLAVES' HE DOES. KENDRICK SOUND LIKE A R*PIST [...] NOOOOBODY HAS EVER LISTENED TO KENDRICK OR KNOWS ANY OF HIS SONGS."

In his subsequent tweet, Kanye West called K-Dot an industry puppet being used to bring Drake down. Then bringing up his Super Bowl Half Time show from last month, the So Appalled rapper wrote:

"I ACTUALLY KIND OF LIKED KENDRICKS HALF TIMS SHOW BUT ME OR TRAV OR... DRAKE... DESERVED A SUPER BOWL BEFORE KENDRICK. I DON’T... HAVE AN ISSUE WITH KENDRICK (I PROBABLY WILL NOW)... THESE RECORD LABELS DONT WANT BIG ARTIST... THE SMALLER ARTIST ARE EASIER TO CONTROL AND REPLACE."

In another tweet, uploaded on the morning of March 18, West also tweeted that he "hated" Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

