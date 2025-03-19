"He probably want to borrow some money from you" — 50 Cent reacts to Top5 calling out Big Meech for Dm'ing him

On Wednesday, March 19, 50 Cent took a shot at his rival, Big Meech, in an Instagram post, claiming that he was likely about to borrow money from Top5. Fif's post stems from Top5's recent Instagram story, where was showing that he received a message request from Big Meech on his handle while saying in the background:

"this f**king rat thought he could DM me and tap in *laughs* yo, 50 Cent, comeget this fake 60-year-old kingpin out of my f**king DMs n***a. N***as should've worked a regular job like my father n***a... Big Meech. Big Screech"

50 Cent later shared the video clip from Top5's story as an Instagram post, captioning it:

"he probably want to borrow some money from you gangsta LOL"

The 21 Questions rapper has been beefing with Big Meech for months now, with Rick Ross playing a key role in their feud.

The two were once friends. However, after Big Meech joined Rick Ross - Fif's rival - in a promotion video of his upcoming Welcome Home concert, the Big Rich Town rapper was upset about it.

50 Cent subsequently called Meech a "rat" in an Instagram post (uploaded on February 2). In the post, 50 talked about Big Meech's relationship with Tammy Cowins - the co-producer of his BMF series and a former business partner of Meech. Cent's post suggested that Meech had allegedly become an FBI informant, which had made his early release from the prison possible.

Meech's Welcome Home concert was ultimately canceled last minute, with no new dates about its rescheduling revealed at the moment.

50 Cent recently made fun of Tracy Morgan in an Instagram post

50 Cent's shot directed at Big Meech comes a day after the Window Shopper rapper seemingly made fun of actor Tracy Morgan for throwing up at the New York Knicks game.

Morgan was later taken to hospital, from where he posted an Instagram story, where he also revealed the reason behind the incident, writing:

"Thank you all your concern! I'm doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs."

Following this incident, the 56-year-old actor was taken out of the New York City Arena in a wheelchair during the game's third quarter, Page Six reported.

The pictures and videos of the incident circulating online revealed that Morgan was sitting in courtside during the game, accompanied by a friend. The Monday match was between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat, in which the former ended up winning.

Before the match began, Tracy Morgan was seen hunched over as he vomited, with his friend attempting to console him. Morgan was soon surrounded by staff members as well as medics, being offered towels to wipe his face.

The incident caused a 10-minute delay in the match. Per the eyewitnesses, Morgan could barely stand up as he was being escorted out of the venue. As a result, a section of social media users criticized 50 Cent for making a joke about Morgan's health emergency, with some of them calling the rapper "too childish" to be behaving like that.

Page Six also reports that Tracy Morgan has dealt with serious health issues over the course of his life. Nearly 15 years ago, he underwent a kidney transplant after his long battle with diabetes.

In 2019, he was also involved in a semi-truck accident, from which he sustained life-threatening injuries, and was in a coma for eight days. His friend and co-rider, James McNair, died in the accident.

