Benzino claims 50 Cent was a fan of Big Meech before starting a feud with him and Irv Gotti

Benzino has joined the crowd of media personalities weighing in on 50 Cent's feud with Big Meech. In a recent interview with Vlad TV's Shawn Prez, the media personality spoke about the ongoing feud between Fif and the former drug kingpin, claiming that the former was initially a Big Meech fan.

"50 was a Meech fan, let's make it clear. Everybody wanted to be a Big Meech. Everybody wanted to be on the block and do what Meech did, there's no question. Whether that's the right type of thinking or not, we're not gonna talk about that"

Benzino went on to call 50's behavior childish, adding:

"Mad because this n**** took a picture or is doing business with somebody that you don't like. This is what you do? He's a man trapped in a kid's mentality."

For the unversed, the beef between the 21 Questions rapper and Big Meech began in October 2024 when the latter was released from prison. Soon after regaining his freedom, Meech appeared to have grown close with 50 Cent's long-time rival, Rick Ross.

According to XXL, a video posted by Rick Ross on January 22, 2025, sparked the mud-slinging between Fif and Meech. The BMF founder appeared in Ross's promotional video, which prompted 50 Cent to call him a rat. He also asserted that his upcoming project—a tell-all documentary about Tammy Cowins—would reveal the truth about Big Meech.

Cowins had once been an assistant to the BMF founder and later became his business partner. According to XXL, Cowins allegedly became an FBI informant a year after Meech made her the owner of BMF Entertainment while he was incarcerated. These rumors have led to widespread speculation that Meech himself may have snitched to the authorities to secure an earlier release, shortening his 30-year sentence.

50 Cent has been beefing with Irv Gotti since the 1990s

One of the recent Instagram posts by 50 Cent that attracted criticism from netizens was shared by the rapper on February 6, shortly after the death of his long-time rival, Irv Gotti.

In the picture attached to the post, the Disco Inferno rapper is seen sitting in a lounge, smoking a hookah, with a RIP stone placed next to him. The second picture from the post is that of the late Gotti, flashing a huge smile. The caption of the post read:

"I'm smoking on data Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL"

According to XXL, the beef between Irv Gotti and 50 Cent began in 1999, when one of Cent's associates robbed Ja Rule at gunpoint in Queens. Since Ja was the flagship artist of Gotti's label, Murder Inc., at the time, it created tension between the two. Later that year, 50 Cent also released a diss track titled Your Life's on the Line directed at Ja Rule and his label.

The two have never seen eye to eye since. Irv Gotti died last month, on February 5, 2025, at the age of 54. Following the label founder's death, his brother, Chris Lorenzo, revealed that Gotti's final moments were spent eating "a bunch of Chinese food while playing poker.

Lorenzo also shared that the cause of his brother's death was a "massive" hemorrhagic stroke, which is bleeding inside the brain. According to Chris Lorenzo, Irv was diagnosed with diabetes in his late 40s but refused to make the lifestyle changes recommended by doctors.

In addition to Big Meech and the later Irv Gotti, 50 Cent is also beefing with the podcaster Joe Budden. This feud began when Budden suggested that Fif needed therapy, and since then, the two have been trading jabs in media appearances.

