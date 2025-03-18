What did 50 Cent say about Tracy Morgan? Rapper seemingly jokes about comedian throwing up during NBA game

Rapper 50 Cent mocked comedian Tracy Morgan when video footage showed the latter vomiting alongside the court area during the New York Knicks versus the Miami Heat game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 18, 2025. The game interruption because of the episode caused spectators to wonder about Morgan's health.

Ad

The Instagram post from 50 Cent jokingly suggested that Tracy Morgan had consumed "too much" of his Branson Cognac, but the comedian later revealed food poisoning caused his sudden illness. Despite being taken out of the arena in a wheelchair, Morgan assured fans via the same social media platform that he was recovering well.

On March 18, 50 Cent took to Instagram to react to Morgan's unexpected health scare at the Knicks game. Tagging his liquor brands, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi, the rapper shared an image of the comedian hunched over while vomiting. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Damn Tracy WTF going on bro, too much Branson cognac. LOL."

Morgan, 56, had been watching the game courtside when he suddenly began to feel unwell. Witnesses said that he was struggling to sit upright before throwing up, causing a temporary stoppage in the game, as reported by Page Six on March 18, 2025.

The comedian was seen using a towel to wipe his face as medical personnel and MSG staff attended to him. Eventually, he was escorted out of the venue in a wheelchair, raising concerns about his well-being.

Ad

Tracy Morgan reassures fans after courtside incident at Knicks Game

Ad

Following the incident, Tracy Morgan addressed fans through an Instagram post on March 19, 2025. Sharing a photo from his hospital bed, he reassured everyone that he was in stable condition, stating:

"Thank you for all your concern! I'm doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!"

Ad

Despite the alarming situation, Tracy Morgan kept his signature humor intact, adding:

"More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I'll have to break it out again in the playoffs."

His post was met with relief from fans and fellow celebrities who had been worried about his health. Morgan's courtside incident sparked a wave of reactions from fans and celebrities alike. Actor Ben Stiller sent his well wishes via an X post, writing:

Ad

"Sending good thoughts to Tracy Morgan."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, NFL star Robert Griffin III also expressed concern on X, remarking:

"Prayers up for Tracy Morgan. Threw up courtside watching the Knicks and Heat play and then was taken off in a wheelchair," as reported by Page Six.

Knicks player Josh Hart also acknowledged Morgan's long-time support for the team. As per Page Six, he told reporters:

"[He's an] avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety."

Ad

This is not the first time Tracy Morgan has faced serious health issues. In 2010, he underwent a kidney transplant due to complications from diabetes. In 2014, he was involved in a life-threatening car accident when a Walmart truck collided with his limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The crash left him in a coma for two weeks and resulted in severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. Tracy Morgan has since spoken about the long-term effects of the accident, including occasional headaches and nosebleeds, as he revealed during his 2017 Netflix special Staying Alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback