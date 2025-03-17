A Boogie Wit da Hoodie car accident: Rapper reportedly uninjured amid videos of his white sportscar being totalled

Rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie was involved in a car accident last week, with reports confirming that he was uninjured despite the severe damage to his vehicle.

On March 16, 2025, the American rapper, whose real name is Artist Julius Dubose, was involved in a car accident, which completely totaled his car, as reported by TMZ.

The American rapper, singer, and songwriter, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, simply known as A Boogie, is known for his blend of melodic rap and emotional, introspective lyrics.

The artist has released notable albums like The Bigger Artist in 2017 and Hoodie SZN in 2018. In addition, he has given significant hits, including Drowning, Look Back at It, Swervin, and Timeless.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie survives car crash without injury

According to TMZ reports, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 1 am ET, the American rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie was involved in an accident on the streets of New York City. The rapper survived the accident without any injury.

The videos and images obtained by TMZ showed that A Boogie's white sportscar was totaled, and the hood was fully damaged and torn.

The video clip shows the vehicle in the middle of the highway, surrounded by police vehicles. However, as the footage capture the scene after the accident, the rapper is not seen in the video.

Furthermore, the second shot of the video clip shows that A Boogie's vehicle was being carried away on the back of a tow truck. TMZ reports also state that the New York-born rapper did not go to the hospital but went back home, as he had no injuries post-accident.

The exact cause of the accident remains unclear, and whether the incident involved additional vehicles is unknown. The New York Police Department has not released any official statement regarding the rapper's involvement in the crash.

Additionally, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie has not commented publicly about the accident.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's latest work and personal life

A Boogie (Image via New York Yankees/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old rapper's acclaimed third studio album, Artist 2.0, was released on February 14, 2020, by Highbridge and Atlantic Records. The album had massive hits like King of My City, Numbers, and Reply.

In addition, he released his fourth album, Me vs. Myself, on December 9, 2022. The album included notable tracks like Playa, and Take Shots. He released his latest album, Better Off Alone, in 2024.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie has always kept his personal life private. However, the rapper was in a long-term relationship with social media influencer and entrepreneur Ella Bands.

The two kept their relationship private and were engaged in an intimate ceremony. Nevertheless, in 2021, the couple parted ways with A Boogie wrote on his Instagram story indicating that he does not deserve his then fiancé:

"As much as I don't wanna admit it, I don't deserve @slaybyella_. You have a beautiful long life ahead of you and I don't wanna be the reason you're not happy [crying face emoji]. Be free. Go be what you truly want to be," A Boogie wrote.

The exact reason for the two's breakup remains unknown.

The rapper wrote on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@aboogievsartist)

Additionally, the couple has two children—their firstborn, a daughter, Melody Valentine, whom they welcomed on February 14, 2017, and the younger son, Artist Julius Dubose Jr., born on June 27, 2020.

