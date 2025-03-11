What happened to Rick Springfield in 2000? 'Jessie's Girl' singer discovers he has brain damage after 25 years

Jessie's Girl singer Rick Springfield disclosed that he recently uncovered a significant injury he sustained in a performance mishap 25 years ago. He told People Magazine on March 8 that according to a recent Prenuvo whole-body MRI scan, the legendary rock artist, 75, suffered brain injury following a stage accident during a 2000 performance in Las Vegas.

Talking about the accident, he said:

"I fell 25 feet, hit my head, and then wood came down and hit my head, and then my head hit the stage again. I thought I had just broken my wrist, but on the scan I found out I have some brain damage from the fall, so I'm working on trying to repair that."

The incident happened after February 2000, when he was in Nevada, Los Angeles performing in EFX Alive! at the MGM Grand.

He shared that, unlike his late father, he prefers to know about his health. His father believed he had stomach cancer but never got tested. When he collapsed at home, it was discovered he died from blood loss due to a burst ulcer, which might have been treatable.

Rick Springfield further talked about his perspective of death

For context, Rick Springfield starred in EFX Alive, which was shown in the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino's EFX theatre in 2000. According to some of the show reviews that Springfield posted on his website, the singer performed admirably as the EFX master.

Springfield reportedly carried both the singing and the production. In addition, he was charming and had a strong stage presence. He also had a great rapport with the audience and was not above making fun of himself.

However, soon he suffered a nasty stage fall. Now talking about the same, despite his understanding that many individuals "don't want to know what's wrong with them," Rick Springfield feels the "opposite" way.

Fortunately for Rick Springfield, he still feels like he's in his 20s "in my head." Accepting the realities of aging is difficult for him, but it's essential. He said:

“Then I see people dying from old age and disease and go, ‘Wow, I’m the same age as old people!... You’ve got to embrace mortality."

Springfield, who recently released Volume 2 of his Greatest Hits album and will embark on his I Want My '80s tour on May 28, stated that:

"It’s not a death wish by any stretch. But it’s important to be aware of it… I think I have a better handle on dying than I used to. I’ve faced it a couple of times, but my heart still jumps into my mouth when the plane drops. I’m not as evolved as I like to think. You can only put on the party dress, but what happens at the party is up to the gods."

Now, the Jessie's Girl singer is taking extra precautions to keep his physique healthy, working out daily and reducing his alcohol intake. Springfield, who has struggled with depression since he was a teenager, also claimed that cutting back on his alcohol consumption has helped. He noted:

“I was drinking quite a bit, and as you get older, it’s kind of a natural thing to drop all that sh*t.. I’m not [in] AA — I mean, I know a lot of people it’s worked for. I’ll have a couple of sips of vodka or something when I’m onstage, but I don’t drink any other time."

Nevertheless, Rick Springfield didn't disclose anything about his upcoming medical treatment regarding the brain injury.

