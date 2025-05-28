Suge Knight says Diddy's ex-assistant Capricorn Clark felt "helpless" after she was threatened for previously working for him

Suge Knight, who is currently behind bars, spoke to TMZ on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, and claimed that he had communicated with Diddy's former assistant, Capricorn Clark. Clark had recently testified against the rapper on Tuesday, claiming that he had threatened to kill her for being associated with Knight.

Knight told TMZ that after the alleged threat was made, he had reached out to Clark. Talking about Clark's condition at the time, he further stated:

"Without throwing her under the bus, she felt scared, she felt afraid and she felt that she was pressured. She felt she was helpless."

Suge Knight further told the outlet that Clark believed that Diddy was quite serious about the alleged threat. Knight additionally claimed that he was aware of the conversation in which the alleged threat was made, but "didn't judge it one way or the other."

According to reports by Complex, Capricorn Clark previously worked for Knight as an employee of Death Row Records. The outlet added that Clark was also accused of stealing jewelry from Combs, which, according to her, was loaned to her and went missing.

Capricorn Clark testified to being kidnapped by Sean "Diddy" Combs

One of the latest witnesses who took the stand in Diddy's ongoing trial was his former assistant Capricorn Clark. Clark made some harrowing allegations against the rapper. According to NPR, Clark started as Combs' assistant but later became the marketing head for his Sean John fashion company.

According to Clark, during the period from 2004 to 2008, when she was working for Diddy, the rapper had threatened her on multiple occasions. She further testified that he once kidnapped her in December 2011. She also claimed that she had faced intimidation not just from Combs but also from some of his associates.

According to Clark, the alleged kidnapping happened during the time when Combs became aware of an affair between Cassie Ventura and Kid Cudi. Clark, who was weeping on the stand, claimed that the rapper arrived at her LA apartment with a gun early in the morning and ordered her to accompany him to Cudi's house.

Clark revealed some more details about what she alleged happened later. According to her, she waited in the car while Diddy and a security personnel went to Cudi's house looking for him. The former employee even claimed that a car chase took place, after which the rapper threatened to kill her if she went to the police. He allegedly also threatened to kill Cassie and Kid Cudi.

Last week, Kid Cudi testified about his car being set on fire, weeks after the incident alleged by Capricorn Clark. Clark also testified that Combs threatened to kill her if she maintained any communication with Suge Knight.

As mentioned earlier, she was once accused of stealing jewelry. In her testimony, Clark claimed that she had to undergo a lie-detector test. She reportedly was told several times that if she failed the test, she would be "thrown into the East River."

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently facing trial surrounding federal charges like sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

