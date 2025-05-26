Did Cuba Gooding Jr. testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

A recent video has surfaced on YouTube claiming that actor Cuba Gooding Jr. had arrived at the courthouse to testify in Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing trial. The video was posted along with the rumor by a YouTube channel with the name WhatIsMyStarWorth. The headline of the video suggested that Cuba broke down, stating that Combs had ruined his life.

In the video, the narrator described the alleged situation where the actor was getting ready to testify. According to the narrator, Cuba's face was "weathered by the years of scandal." The description of the video further read:

"In a heartbreaking scene that left the courtroom speechless, Cuba Gooding Jr. reportedly broke down in tears on the stand — claiming that Diddy ruined his life. Struggling to speak through emotion, Cuba recounted years of psychological manipulation..."

Trending

Meanwhile, the headline of the video read:

"1 MINUTE AGO: Cuba Gooding Jr. In Tears, Says Diddy Ruined His Life..."

The video amassed a huge number of views and likes from netizens since being uploaded on May 24. Over 350,000 people have already viewed the video as of now. However, it is to be noted that the viral claim of Cuba Gooding Jr. testifying in the ongoing trial is fake. Cuba had not taken the stand in the federal trial.

Further, the YouTube channel shared a disclaimer in the description section at the end. The disclaimer by the channel read:

"Disclaimer: This content is fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. No verified court documents or official statements confirm these claims."

The YouTube channel is known for posting similar videos. Previously, they had posted similar content claiming that celebrities like Jay-Z, Kid Rock, Joe Rogan, and Will Smith had testified in the case. All of these are, however, fake claims.

Cuba Gooding Jr. did not testify at Diddy's ongoing federal trial

The 23-minute-long video posted by WhatIsMyStarWorth suggested that Cuba Gooding Jr. supposedly said that he had met Combs in the early 2000s through a mutual friend. Cuba allegedly described Combs to be "charismatic" and "powerful." The fabricated video further had no verifiable sources to support these claims.

The video, however, began with a disclaimer that said:

"Viewer discretion is strongly advised. The following is for educational and entertainment purposes only."

Expand Tweet

While WhatIsMyStarWorth claimed that the information in the video was from the reporting done by Inner City Press, there had been references to Cuba testifying in the federal trial in the latter's posts.

While Cuba has not taken the stand in this trial, he was mentioned in the lawsuit that Rodney Jones filed against Diddy. The suit was, however, dismissed, according to reports by Baller Alert dated May 6, 2025. The outlet additionally revealed that Jones would have to refile the suit if he wanted legal proceedings against the defendants that included Cuba and Justin Combs.

The PopRadar @epage256 Lil Rod’s Explosive Lawsuit Against Diddy Narrows: Justin Combs and Cuba Gooding Jr. Removed as Sex Trafficking Claims Move Forward

Last year in September, a list allegedly containing names of celebrities who were present at Combs' "freak off" parties went viral. The list contained Cuba Gooding Jr.'s name. However, the rumor that he was testifying at the courthouse is untrue.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial will resume on May 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More