When was 112 signed to Diddy? R&B group member skips saying Bad Boy founder's name during their performance of Biggie Smalls' "Hypnotize"

R&B group 112, one of the original groups under Diddy's Bad Boy Records, seems to have extended a one-arm distance from the rapper, reportedly because of his ongoing s*x trafficking and racketeering case.

According to a video of the R&B group's latest concert by @ArtOfDialogue_, one of the band members skipped saying Sean "Diddy" Combs' name during their performance of Biggie Smalls' Hypnotize. 112 signed with Bad Boy Records in 1995 and released their self-titled album in 1996.

Howeever, the latest video clip from the R&B band's concert showcases that instead of singing the line "Girls walk to us, wanna do us, screw us/ Who us? Yeah, Poppa and Puff", the band just went silent instead of saying 'Puff' which is one of Sean Combs' names.

According to a January 2024 report by HotNewHipHop, 112 was formed in 1991 and was known as Forte back then. The R&B group consisted of five members in '91: Reginald Finley, Daron Jones, Michael "Mike" Keith, Marvin "Slim: Scandrick, and Aldon Lagon.

The group auditioned for Diddy in 1993, and Quinnes "Q" Parker joined them post which they were signed to Bad Boy Records. Ultimately, Aldon Lagon and Reginald Finley were dropped from the final lineup, resulting in the group becoming a quartet.

Then called Forte, the R&B group changed their name to 112, which was the name of the club where they auditioned for Sean Combs.

When did 112 leave Bad Boy Records? Details explored amid R&B group skipping Diddy's name in popular track

According to a November 2024 report by Business Insider, 112 left Bad Boy Records for Def Jam, citing "lack of money and attention" in February 2002. The group whose first four albums were released through Diddy's record label between 1996 to 2003, mentioned that their contract was "doo-doo."

As per Billboard's report dated February 2002, in order to block 112's departure from his record label, Sean Combs filed a temporary restraining order with the Manhattan Supreme Court.

However, the situation was resolved in February 2003 after the Island Def Jam Music Group and Bad Boy Records decided to market the R&B group under their labels.

This meant, both labels profited from 112's albums, wherein Bad Boy Records retained ownership of the R&B group's catalog of the albums released when the quartet was signed under them.

Despite rumors of the group not getting along with Sean Combs' record label, 112's members haven't spoken ill of Diddy or his music company. In fact, during a 2017 interview with the Grammys, the group's member Quinnes "Q" Parker commented on the "biggest misconception" concerning Bad Boy Records and Diddy.

Parker said:

"A lot of times people think just because your label makes it, it's just all business. But the Bad Boy artists are really, really family. We can think of instances where we stayed at Faith [Evans'] house. She's come over to cook dinner for us."

He continued:

"We've gone out with B.I.G. [Biggie] — he used to give us money to make sure we had food to eat. When Puff [Daddy] would come in and try to rag on us, he'd step in for us.

112 won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by A Duo Or Group for Sean Combs' I'll Be Missing You featuring Faith Evans and the R&B group. Additionally, the group was nominated for Best R&B Group or Duo for Peaches and Cream for the 2001 Grammys.

