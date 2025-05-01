Shawn Stockman recently interviewed Faith Evans for his On That Note show, where they spoke about her late husband, rapper The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, and the R&B industry in the '90s.

The conversation shifted to female artists in today's era, with Evans expressing her belief that young women aspiring to succeed in the entertainment industry do not need to overtly sexualize themselves to do so.

During the interview on April 30, 2025, Shawn Stockman asked Faith Evans what advice she would give to any girl or woman who felt the need to sexualize herself to sell records or achieve success. The singer replied that this notion is far from the truth, adding:

"Well, that's not the truth. I definitely don't believe that. I believe that...I still feel like real talent shines. I mean, don't get me wrong, it's a lot easier to be heard, the window is way way open with all of these different ways to be heard on platforms, but I think that if you're really true to your core, if that's what your beliefs are that you know you don't have to do that, then you have to stick with that. And be rewarded later on for it."

In her recent interview on Shawn Stockman's On That Note show, Faith Evans expressed that she considers herself lucky compared to what female artists face in today's music industry, adding:

"I think I'm lucky because when people ask me questions about like the, you know, a female in the male industry, how was that, and was it rough, I think that can play into things a lot more so in this current climate. It's about the s*x, s*xuality part or the s*xualized elements of things a lot more. Maybe a lot of females feel like that's what they need to sell. I've never really had that."

Faith Evans also mentioned that she never felt the need to sexualize herself, stating that she "ain't about that life." She assured female artists that it's okay to negotiate, question situations, or even decline offers if they don't align with their morals, integrity, and principles, adding that this could earn them more respect in the long run.

"I think it's okay to turn things down or negotiate things, should I say. Cos someone may have an opportunity and look at it as if, 'This is probably never gonna happen for me again'," she said.

"But sometimes, you might be respected even more if you question things, especially if you already have your certain standards, you gotta stick with that and live in that and let that extend in every aspect, even in that type of situation, and you'll be respected for it. "

Hailing from Florida, Faith Evans is a singer and actress who became the first female artist to be signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Records in 1994. Evans has seven solo albums to her credit. In 2017, she also released The King & I, a collaborative record with The Notorious B.I.G.

