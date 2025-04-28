When was Madison Beer first discovered? Singer opens up about being dropped by her manager and record label at 16

Madison Beer revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan, published on April 28, 2025, that she was abruptly dropped by her manager, lawyer, and record label simultaneously at age 16, with no explanation beyond being told she “hadn’t been successful enough.”
"I was 16 and my label was like, “Good luck.” And I’m like, “You guys just stole years of my childhood that I’ll never get back. And now it’s just ‘good luck’ and ‘have fun’?"
The singer, now 24, described the moment as “devastating.” Beer first gained attention in 2012 when Justin Bieber shared her YouTube cover of Etta James’ At Last, leading to a deal with Scooter Braun’s label. However, she claims adults in the industry began discussing how to market her “s*xiness” as early as age 14. She revealed she couldn't believe grown men were having a conversation about a teenager like that.
Beer spent years reconstructing her career without industry backing. She also began therapy to address mental health struggles exacerbated by cyberbullying and public scrutiny.
"I prioritize my life and my mental health more than my career. I’m really proud of where I’m at and I’m not putting all of my self-worth into my career," she said.
Since then, Madison Beer has been open about how these early experiences shaped her. Rather than give up, she leaned into her personal and creative growth. Madison has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of fame, cyberbullying, and the trauma she endured.
How Madison Beer rebuilt after losing it all at 16
After being cut from her label at 16, Beer said she faced an identity crisis. Having left traditional schooling and relocated her family for her career, she felt “abandoned” by her team.
"I felt like I was a dollar sign to them, and when I didn't bring in enough money, they didn’t care about me anymore. Maybe they shouldn’t have signed a 12-year-old without thinking of the consequences of what that was going to do," she shared.
She also talked about setting boundaries as she is trying to mature in an industry that once dismissed her.
"I set boundaries, which I will preach about forever."
Now, as she prepares to release her third studio album, Madison Beer says she’s doing it on her own terms, without needing to be loved by everyone, and without sacrificing who she is.
The experience of being dropped suddenly by her label at such a young age didn't stop Madison Beer from entering the industry. She prioritises being authentic for her fans as she said in the interview:
"I don’t want to succeed if it means not being who I am. I don’t need people to love me. And I don’t want people to listen to my music if it’s not real."
Madison then added that her focus is on creating a career where she doesn't put all of her self-worth into. She believes she doesn’t need to be number one to feel successful. She just wants to make music that’s real to her, reach people who connect with her message, and protect her mental health along the way.
As per Cosmopolitan, Madison Beer's third studio album is set to release later this year.