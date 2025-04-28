Who is Petey Pablo? Actor Terrence Howard claims the rapper was blackballed by the music industry for exposing Hollywood parties 

American actor Terrence Howard recently shared why Petey Pablo was allegedly blackballed by the music industry. He said that the rapper had spoken about the alleged "homos*xuality taking place" in Hollywood parties, which led to him being an outcast.
In an appearance on the Club Random podcast, published on April 27, Howard spoke about these Hollywood parties. He explained that some of these included more influential people in the music industry allegedly asking for homosexual favors from new, budding rappers.
He also shared how Petey Pablo was caught among all this. He told the interviewer:
"Petey Pablo, talented writer, singer; him and Young Buck wrote a song called 'O It's On'... And in that song, because he called out all of the homos*xuality taking place at those parties and those people, he was kicked out of the music business."
Howard added:
"No radio station would play his stuff. So, you look for Petey Pablo, he's not around anymore. But that song, 'O It's On', they did not care, they went all in."
More about Petey Pablo
Born in Greenville, North Carolina, Petey Pablo's real name is Moses Barrett III, as per DJ Booth. He was in prison for five years for armed robbery in the 1990s and upon release, he moved to New York. That was where he met Busta Rhymes and Black Rob.
He was eventually signed to Jive Records and started working on his first album. In 2001, his first single, Raise Up, was released and reached number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.
He then released his first album in November 2001, named Diary of a Sinner: 1st Entry, and it reached number 13 on the Billboard 200. In 2003, the album also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Eminem's The Eminem Show won it that year.
In 2004, Pablo released his second album Still Writing in My Diary: 2nd Entry, which also became a big success. It reached number 4 on the Billboard 200 and also received a Gold certificate from the RIAA. The album's lead single Freek-a-Leek reached number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.
However, Pablo then went on a hiatus after the release of his second album.
Petey Pablo post-hiatus
The rapper released a track called Go in 2010 and a single named Get Low the following year.
In September 2011, he was arrested for carrying a stolen gun at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. He was sentenced to 35 months in prison and was eventually sent to the Federal Correctional Institution in 2012. He was released in March 2014.
He had also previously founded his own music label, Carolina Music Group. In 2012, he released a mixtape named Caroline #1 under this label from prison. He released a new single named Never Imagined in 2015.
After the Carolina Panthers beat the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFC Divisional playoffs in January 2016, Pablo released a new single named Carolina Colors. Pablo also appeared in some movies like Drumline, A Thousand Deaths, and more.
He continues to perform on stage and shows, along with his other public appearances.
