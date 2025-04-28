On April 27, 2025, BTS' j-hope secured the top honor in the 'Best Music: Spring' category at The Fact Music Awards 2025 for his track Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel. The K-pop idol will receive the physical trophy at this year's event.

Ad

The single, unexpectedly unveiled on March 7, 2025, marks the South Korean artist's solo comeback after his service break. Featuring American vocalist Miguel, the track blends mellow pop tones with smooth R&B rhythms. The singer's supporters are thrilled about this achievement.

"CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE!!! Well deserved for our shining star 😭💖," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Shortly after its release, the song gained widespread visibility, entering the Billboard Hot 100 at number 66. Before this, j-hope had pursued solo music, including his project Jack in the Box, and had been active as part of BTS before beginning his military duties. Sweet Dreams marks his formal return to solo music in 2025.

"Ahhhhh!!! congrats love 🥹💜," a fan remarked.

"Its all worth it. The anxiety, the tension, everything, the almost splurging😭," a user mentioned.

Ad

"Congratulations to our sunshine J-Hope! Sweet Dreams won — because love, effort, and unity always shine the brightest! We’re proud of you, Hobi!," a person shared.

Many are acknowledging the BTS main dancer's win and the effort ARMYs made in voting. They highlighted activities such as watching ads, playing games, and reading articles to support him.

"CONGRATULATIONS JHOPE . Thank you so much to the ARMYs who watched so many ads, played all those games, read all those articles, liked all those posts, and even bought stars to make sure our Sunshine won💜," a netizen said.

Ad

"ARMY WE'RE THE BEST. Can we take a moment and appreciate the numbers we made and without paying tons of money to this crappy award show like other competitors always do? Teamwork make the dream work," a viewer noted.

"Congratulation JHOPE!!!!! And, thank you to everyone who voted and didn't give up💜 I know how tiring watching all those ads are,along w/ articles, games etc... so good work! WE DID IT!," another fan added.

Ad

BTS’ j-hope receives TikTok Silver and Gold Creator Awards after surpassing 11 million followers

Expand Tweet

Ad

On April 24, 2025, BTS’ j-hope was awarded TikTok’s Silver and Gold Creator Honors after reaching significant follower milestones on the platform. He earned the Silver trophy for gaining 1 million followers and the Gold for surpassing 10 million.

As of now, his TikTok profile shows over 11.2 million followers. To commemorate the occasion, j-hope uploaded a short video on the app, in which he dances to Lady Gaga’s track Abracadabra while holding both plaques.

Ad

The post went live on the same day he received the recognition. The 31-year-old's TikTok journey began on January 24, 2025, and the platform’s official account acknowledged his debut with a welcoming message.

Since joining, Hobi has consistently shared dance content, often performing to viral audio. His rise in followers places him among the fastest Korean pop artists to achieve such numbers on the app.

BTS' j-hope is currently on his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour, which began on February 28, 2025, in Seoul. It will conclude on June 1 in Osaka. The rapper is performing 31 shows across North America and Asia, featuring tracks from Jack in the Box and Hope on the Street Vol. 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More