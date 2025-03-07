"This duo never fails to make us smile"—ARMYs react as BTS' j-hope posts new TikTok video featuring bandmate Jin for his latest single, Sweet Dreams

On March 7, 2025, BTS' j-hope posted a dance performance video, alongside his BTS bandmate Jin for his latest single titled Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel). The video was uploaded on BTS's official TikTok account, where the rapper and Jin were seen performing the single with synchronized choreography.

j-hope also shared a dance tutorial for the song on TikTok. At the end of this video, he suddenly interlocked hands with Jin and spinned him around.

Fans were quite excited to see the dance collaboration of these two BTS members and took to social media to express their happiness. One X user commented:

"This duo never fails to make us smile. Let’s join the challenge and keep streaming!Our 2Seok."

Similar fan reactions continued, with many praising Jin for his dance moves.

"Now everybody says J-hope is the best dancer in bts like he is the dance leader we know it BUT LOOK i can not shift my gaze from Seokjin. dancing next to the best dancer in your group and yet??? JIN WHY CAN'T YOU HEAR WHAT WE WANT WHY CAN'T YOU SEE US," commented another fan.

"OMOOooo.... My #seokjinnie doing #jhope_SweetDreams dance challenge so beautiful and perfect the dance moves so stunning dancer," remarked another fan.

"I COULD WATCH JIN DANCE FOREVER. DUE TO HIS INCREDIBLE TALENT AND UNMATCHED PRESENCE!" exclaimed another fan.

Some netizens complimented the duo, saying that the song suits them "so well."

"Hobi doing the Sweet Dreams dance challenge with JIN!!!! My 2Seokie smol soul is happy. Jin’s laugh at the end," reacted another fan.

"This song fits the 2 of them together so well. I can even imagine Jin singing the M. parts gosh!!! And I love Hobi's expression at the end interlocking fingers with Jinnie and spinning him around, "wrote another fan on X.

"Talk about rapper's GF who's doing it like Jinnie ???Look at hobi hyping him mid dance I'm losing my mind over it did he say whoa???And Seokjin's moves!! So pretty so delicate so princessy," said another fan.

Amidst all the praise, one fan hilariously congratulated the Arson singer and LE SSERAFIM for being the only K-pop stars to perform a dance challenge with Jin.

"Congratulations to J-hope of BTS and LE SSERAFIM as the first K-pop Female and Male Act to have a dance challenge TikTok video with #Jin. The only two artists in history to do so," observed a fan.

More about BTS' j-hope's new single, Sweet Dreams

j-hope has dropped his latest solo single, Sweet Dreams, featuring a collaboration with R&B icon Miguel. Released on March 7, 2025, the track blends R&B, pop, and hip-hop elements.

According to a statement by BigHit Music, as reported by the Korea Times, Sweet Dreams explores the essence of love. The track is described as a serenade for loving and being loved, comparing this experience to a sweet dream.

As reported by the Korea Times, a BTS rapper shared a statement about teaming up with Miguel. He said:

"I've listened to Miguel's music a lot since I was young. I was happy to be able to collaborate with such a person."

In other news, the vocalist's solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, kicked off in Seoul from February 28 to March 2, 2025, where he surprised audiences with a live performance of Sweet Dreams before its release.

The concert tour will visit 15 cities worldwide, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, and Los Angeles in North America and Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Taipei, and Osaka in Asia.

