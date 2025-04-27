"VYBZ KARTEL IS THE GOAT" — Fans react as rapper makes surprise appearance on Kai Cenat's live stream

On April 26, 2025, Vybz Kartel appeared on streamer Kai Cenat's live stream. Adidja Azim Palmer, known professionally as Vybz Kartel, is a dancehall DJ.

Ad

During the live stream, Kartel shared stories about his time in prison. He also had a phone conversation with Cenat's mother, who was a huge fan of the DJ. The duo had first met during the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Cenat was also joined by Jamaican singer and songwriter Spice, better known as the "Queen of Dancehall".

Fans reacted to Cenat's surprise guest with one X user writing:

"VYBZ KARTEL IS THE GOAT. You see how he just naturally adjusts to this new era. From live on the stage clashing, to charting from jail, to streaming - he shuts down anything"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many netizens commented on Vybz Kartel's surprise appearance, with one calling it an "iconic moment."

"Fair play to Kai Cenat this is serious levels," another user commented.

"Iconic moment for the culture," another user stated.

"Nahhhhh thats fire bro these n****s are taking bucket list to another level im happy for these n****s," another fan added.

Ad

Fans also took to Instagram to express their excitement at seeing Kartel on Kai Cenat's stream.

Fans react to Kartel's appearance on Kai Cenat's stream (Image via Instagram/@vybzkartel_vlog1)

Fans react to Kartel's appearance on Kai Cenat's stream (Image via Instagram/@vybzkartel_vlog1)

Fans react to Kartel's appearance on Kai Cenat's stream (Image via Instagram/@vybzkartel_vlog1)

Some fans expressed their appreciation for Vybz Kartel being a "changed man".

Ad

Fans react to Kartel's appearance on Kai Cenat's stream (Image via Instagram/@worldmusicviews)

More about Vybz Kartel

Kartel was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2014 for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams. Prosecutors alleged Williams and another man, Lamar Chow, were attacked at Kartel's house after they did not bring back two foreign firearms that they were entrusted to keep for the artist.

Ad

Chow testified that they were attacked and that he last saw Clive Williams, who was never seen alive again, lying still on the ground. Days later, Kartel's house caught fire, and Williams' body was never located, as per the BBC.

Vybz Kartel was sentenced to life in prison in 2014 (Image via Getty)

Despite pleading his innocence, Kartel and three other co-defendants were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment, with the DJ to serve at least 35 years. However, his legal team challenged the verdict in Jamaican courts and ultimately before the UK's Privy Council — Jamaica's highest court of appeal.

Ad

The Privy Council quashed the conviction in March 2024, deeming the trial unfair because a juror accused of trying to bribe other members was allowed to remain on the panel.

Following the Privy Council's decision, Jamaican authorities decided against a retrial, citing that the time passed since the offence was too long and that it would be challenging to reconvene witnesses and evidence.

Kartel's health was also declining, which further enforced their decision to avoid a retrial. Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop noted the gravity of the crime but concluded:

Ad

“The interests of justice do not require a new trial.”

Vybz Kartel is currently on tour with his last show scheduled in Malta on September 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More