When did Justin Bieber release his last album? Popstar reportedly in the final stages of creating his highly anticipated album 

Justin Bieber is reportedly getting closer to completing his new album. As per The Hollywood Reporter, he is set to fly out to a foreign country to finish the project.
This new album will be the artist's first since 2021, when he released Justice. It featured 16 songs in the regular edition, including singles, featuring artists like Chance the Rapper, Khalid, and more. It featured in the Top 10 of numerous charts and was a great hit.
The tracks in Justice were:
- 2 Much
- Deserve You
- "s I Am (feat. Khalid)
- Off My Face
- Holy (feat. Chance the Rapper)
- Unstable (feat. Kid Laroi)
- MLK Interlude
- Die For You (feat. Dominic Fike)
- Hold On
- Somebody
- Ghost
- Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)
- Love You Different (feat. Beam)
- Loved By You (feat. Burna Boy)
- Anyone
- Lonely (with Benny Blanco)
There are also other tracks in the deluxe and other versions of the album. With the last album being around four years ago, fans are waiting for Justin Bieber to release a new album, and the wait might be getting over soon.
Justin Bieber getting closer to completing new album
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Canadian musician is set to fly out to a Nordic country with his collaborators to complete his new album. He has been hosting jam sessions at his house in Los Angeles recently.
Some of the visitors have included musical director HARV, SZA collaborator Carter Lang, his long-time DJ Tay James, and Australian artist Eddie Benjamin. U.K. singer and songwriter Sekou and producer Dylan Wiggins are also among the artists said to be collaborating on the new album. Wiggins, notably, has worked with the likes of The Weeknd and Calvin Harris in the past.
As per THR, Justin Bieber's recording contract with label partner Def Jam Records includes four more albums. Def Jam Records is a subsidiary of the Universal Music Group. Bieber has released around six full-length collections and featured on many singles since his launch in 2009.
Justin Bieber pens emotional note after death in family
The 31-year-old singer's maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale, died last week. Bieber posted an emotional message for him on his Instagram account along with an adorable picture of them together. He wrote on Saturday, April 26:
"Papa, I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies..."
He finished off by sharing his grief and speaking about reminiscing about their good times together. He wrote:
"I can't wait to see u again soon in heaven. Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there Imfao. I will miss u. I will ache. And I'll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we've had."
As per Marca, Dale died on Thursday, April 24. He had, notably, also featured in Bieber's "Never Say Never" documentary.
