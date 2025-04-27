When did Justin Bieber release his last album? Popstar reportedly in the final stages of creating his highly anticipated album 

Justin Bieber is reportedly getting closer to completing his new album. As per The Hollywood Reporter, he is set to fly out to a foreign country to finish the project.

Ad

This new album will be the artist's first since 2021, when he released Justice. It featured 16 songs in the regular edition, including singles, featuring artists like Chance the Rapper, Khalid, and more. It featured in the Top 10 of numerous charts and was a great hit.

The tracks in Justice were:

2 Much

Deserve You

"s I Am (feat. Khalid)

Off My Face

Holy (feat. Chance the Rapper)

Unstable (feat. Kid Laroi)

MLK Interlude

Die For You (feat. Dominic Fike)

Hold On

Somebody

Ghost

Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

Love You Different (feat. Beam)

Loved By You (feat. Burna Boy)

Anyone

Lonely (with Benny Blanco)

Ad

Trending

There are also other tracks in the deluxe and other versions of the album. With the last album being around four years ago, fans are waiting for Justin Bieber to release a new album, and the wait might be getting over soon.

Also Read: Justin Bieber's reps blast "inaccurate assumptions" about singer being millions of dollars in debt due to the cancellation of Justice World Tour

Justin Bieber getting closer to completing new album

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 23, 2024 (Source: Getty)

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Canadian musician is set to fly out to a Nordic country with his collaborators to complete his new album. He has been hosting jam sessions at his house in Los Angeles recently.

Ad

Some of the visitors have included musical director HARV, SZA collaborator Carter Lang, his long-time DJ Tay James, and Australian artist Eddie Benjamin. U.K. singer and songwriter Sekou and producer Dylan Wiggins are also among the artists said to be collaborating on the new album. Wiggins, notably, has worked with the likes of The Weeknd and Calvin Harris in the past.

As per THR, Justin Bieber's recording contract with label partner Def Jam Records includes four more albums. Def Jam Records is a subsidiary of the Universal Music Group. Bieber has released around six full-length collections and featured on many singles since his launch in 2009.

Ad

Also Read: Justin Bieber goes gaga over Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews - "I would want to be you"

Justin Bieber pens emotional note after death in family

The 31-year-old singer's maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale, died last week. Bieber posted an emotional message for him on his Instagram account along with an adorable picture of them together. He wrote on Saturday, April 26:

Ad

"Papa, I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies..."

Ad

He finished off by sharing his grief and speaking about reminiscing about their good times together. He wrote:

"I can't wait to see u again soon in heaven. Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there Imfao. I will miss u. I will ache. And I'll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we've had."

Ad

Ad

As per Marca, Dale died on Thursday, April 24. He had, notably, also featured in Bieber's "Never Say Never" documentary.

Also Read: What happened to Justin Bieber? Pop star states he will continue to reside in L.A. despite recent paparazzi controversy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More