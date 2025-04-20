Justin Bieber goes gaga over Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews - "I would want to be you"

Justin Bieber went live on Instagram with Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews on Saturday. Thousands of fans watched them talk to each other. Bieber and Matthews are close friends and they have often been seen together at hockey games.

During the Instagram live discussion, Bieber said:

"If I could be any other human being, I would want to be you."

Bieber and Matthews' friendship has been strong for years. Bieber is a big fan of the Maple Leafs and supports Matthews and his team passionately.

In February, during the LA Strong event, Bieber was playing hockey for the black team. During an interview at the event, he talked about Matthews and Mitch Marner and said:

“I love those guys man, let’s go baby, let’s go Leafs!”

Bieber attends Maple Leafs games, and sometimes, he even joins them for practice. In February last year, NHL insider Luke Fox shared a clip of Bieber practicing with Matthews and Marner.

"Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews are always last off the ice for warmups. Today Justin Bieber joined their routine," Fox wrote.

Auston Matthews even gifted a '#34 Matthews' jersey to Bieber after the birth of his son and wrote on it:

"To JB Jr." "Peace and Love," along with his sign.

In 2024, Bieber was a celebrity captain at the NHL All-Star Game. He helped build “Team Matthews” for the event. He joined the warm-ups and stood behind the bench as a coach. Bieber played a big role in the team’s fun and energy.

Justin Bieber has gotten the opportunity to support Auston Matthews and the Leafs once again

Maple Leafs wrapped up their regular season with a 4-3 overtime win against the Red Wings on Thursday. The standings stayed the same, with Toronto already locking up the Atlantic Division and Detroit out of the playoff race.

In the post-game press conference, Matthews reflected on the season, praising the team’s ability to tackle challenges head-on.

"I think it’s just exciting. You go through 82 games, lots of ups, lots of downs,” Matthews said. "You try to find your footing at times, but I like the way we’ve responded when we’ve had adversity."

Auston Matthews has also scored his 400th NHL goal against the Buffalo Sabres. He reached 400 goals in 628 games. Toronto will play Ottawa in the playoffs, with Game 1 set for Sunday in Toronto.

