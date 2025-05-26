Did Ice Cube testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

A recent video on YouTube claimed Ice Cube has testified in Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing trial, where the rapper was charged with sex trafficking, assault, and racketeering last year. Posted on May 25 on the WhatIsMyStarWorth YouTube channel, the video was captioned:

"1 MINUTE AGO: What Ice Cube Said About Jamie Foxx, Oprah, and Diddy in Court SHOCKED Everyone…"

The narration advises viewers' discretion at the beginning, claiming the video contained Combs' trial's "verbatim courtroom testimony". Per the video description:

"In a moment that stunned the entire courtroom, Ice Cube reportedly took the stand and delivered one of the most shocking testimonies of the entire trial — directly naming Jamie Foxx, Oprah Winfrey, and Diddy. What he revealed sent gasps through the gallery and left even the judge visibly shaken."

The video has garnered over 2.2K views so far, convincing many to believe Ice Cube took the stand at the trial, which was not the case.

The rapper-actor, born O'Shea Jackson Sr., was not on the witness list for the legal procedure, and he has not testified for or against Sean Combs during this trial.

The disclaimer added in the YouTube video's description solidifies the false nature of the report:

"This content is fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. No verified court documents or official sources confirm these claims."

Under a separate header describing how the video was made, it was further stated that the sounds and visuals in the content had been "significantly edited or digitally generated".

Ice Cube did not testify at Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

Per WhatIsMyStarWorth's video, Ice Cube brought documents and voice recordings to the courtroom, which shocked everyone.

The rapper reportedly spoke about an industry laden with "manipulation and exploitation" that has been systematized in the Hollywood industry for years.

The video narrated:

"The stories involving Jamie Foxx, Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, and others now had a witness, and that witness was Ice Cube."

Ice Cube reportedly hinted that powerful people in the industry let others inside their circle to control them, and not out of admiration.

There are several things mentioned in WhatIsMyStarWorth's video that did not align with real events. For example, at the beginning, the narration named Cassie, Will Smith, and Mo'Nique as witnesses who had testified.

However, except for Cassie, the other two celebs mentioned were not seen anywhere in the courtroom since the trial started on May 5.

WhatIsMyStarWorth previously shared two videos claiming to contain Will Smith and Mo'Nique's testimonies, but those reports have been debunked as well.

Furthermore, the bio on WhatIsMyStarWorth's channel on YouTube stated:

"The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified"

Hence, the report can be inferred as fictitious, lacking factual proof.

Ice Cube claimed he had no connection with Diddy

Ice Cube had previously denied any affiliation with Diddy or his "freak-offs". In a Las Vegas concert in September last year, the 55-year-old told his audience:

"Me and W.C. ain’t never been to a Diddy party."

He referred to other West Coast rappers in his statement, denying they have ever attended any of Combs' events.

Ice Cube further told his fans that they would not have to worry about his or other West Coast rappers' names being found in the Diddy tapes.

