How many children does Ice Cube have? Rapper's son O'Shea Jackson Jr reacts to losing major movie role to Donald Glover

O'Shea Jackson Jr recently appeared on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, where he talked about being hopeful about getting the role of Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. However, the role went to Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, and O’Shea Jackson didn’t take the letdown nicely.

“[I auditioned 4 times]. I was like, ‘man, I got this in the bag.’ But when I got the call that Donald Glover got it, I deleted every Childish Gambino song I had,” he said during the February 20, 2024, podcast episode.

O'Shea Jackson also mentioned that he eventually did Cocaine Bear with Alden Ehrenreich, who played the lead role of Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story; however, he was "really close" to playing Lando in the movie.

Known for his performances in Den of Thieves and Swagger, O'Shea Jackson is rapper Ice Cub's eldest son. In addition to O'Shea Jackson, Ice Cube has five children from his marriage to Kim Woodruff since '92.

How many children does rapper Ice Cube have? Details explored

American rapper Ice Cube has five children: O'Shea Jackson Jr, Darrell Jackson, Karima Jackson, Shareef Jackson, and Deja Jackson.

Ice Cube’s eldest son, O’Shea Jackson Jr, gave Ice Cube the pleasure of being a father for the first time in the early ‘90s. Commenting on the same, the Check Yo Self rapper mentioned in an interview with Access Hollywood dated June 2020 that taking on the parental duties of his eldest turned him “into a man” and helped him retrospect what is important in life.

Ice Cube has two daughters, Deja and Karima. The rapper's eldest, O'Shea Jackson Jr, is an American actor and rapper, and the youngest- Shareef Jackson, is a sports enthusiast. Meanwhile, Darell Jackson is pursuing a career in music.

"I was hurt" — O'Shea Jackson Jr reacts to losing a movie role to Donald Glover

Ice Cube's eldest mentioned in the Chris Van Vliet podcast that it took him some time to "come back" from feeling disappointed and upset over losing the role to Donald Glover. Mentioning the reason for his reaction toward Glover, O'Shea Jackson Jr said that his "heart was broken."

O'Shea Jackson tweets that Childish Gambino's songs are back on his playlist (Image via X)

The American Sole actor told the podcast that he is a "Star Wars guy" and that the Millennium Falcon (the name of a spaceship in Star Wars) was about to be his car.

Elaborating on how he felt at the time of not landing the role, in an interview with Collider dated 2021, the actor mentioned feeling crushed after he failed to get the role of Lando Calrissian.

“I was like, "You know what? I quit. I'm going back to being a writer. I'm done," he said.

However, everything turned around for him as director Deborah Chow offered O’Shea Jackson the role of Roken in the Disney + series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In his appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, O'Shea Jackson Jr expressed how he felt about getting the role of Roken by rating that "when one door closes, another one opens" and that he feels blessed to be a part of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"I got to kick it with Ewan McGregor, watch Hayden [Christensen] be [Darth] Vader. It was nuts. Yeah, I’m cool. I’ma be Roken,” he added.

O'Shea Jackson Jr also talked about struggling against preconceived notions about his acting skills. In the podcast, rapper Ice Cube's eldest mentioned that there are certain roles for which the casting department won't cast or picturise a music performer.