What is Ice Cube’s net worth in 2024? Rapper’s BIG3 sells its first basketball team in $10M deal

Rapper Ice Cube's BIG3 sports league reportedly shifted its format from its initial touring method to a more city-based approach. This change resulted in the league selling its first basketball team in a multi-million dollar deal. According to Bloomberg, investment firm DCB Sports bought the forthcoming Los Angeles franchise for $10 million.

BIG3 was founded by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017 as a 3-on-3 basketball league with 12 teams. The rosters include former NBA players and international players.

The multifaceted rapper, lauded as a prolific songwriter, actor, and producer, reportedly has an estimated net worth of $160 million, last updated by Celebrity Net Worth on April 9, 2024.

Ice Cube's BIG3 to expand to 16 teams by 2025

Ice Cube's BIG3 is looking to include the community in its team building with its new format of a more city-based approach. According to Uproxx, the rapper spoke about his aspirations for BIG3 with this new switch.

"Basing our teams in home cities allows BIG3 to engage local communities and fanbases. Bringing in ownership groups, each with their own sports expertise, business, and capabilities, beginning in 2025, will allow BIG3 to grow exponentially. I know that DCB Sports will do right by the people of Los Angeles, and together, we'll continue to change the game."

As a result of the switch in format, all 12 teams are now on sale, with the first one already sold to Gary LaDrido, managing partner of DCB Sports. Ice Cube dubbed the deal a "historic day" for the BIG3, calling the league's upcoming season "the most important season yet."

Expand Tweet

According to Complex, the switch to a more city-based format enables the growth of the sport and the league into more than a "rolling all-star game coming through." The rapper also revealed that four more groups will own a team, which will be announced in June.

BIG3 hopes that London and Toronto will have their teams and expects all teams to have owners by the summer of 2025. It also hopes to expand to 16 teams by next year.

The league's seventh season is expected to kick off on June 15, 2024, at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. The upcoming season will be telecast on CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

Ice Cube offered Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark $5 million to join the BIG3

In March, Ice Cube extended an offer to Iowa basketball player Caitlin Clark to join the BIG3 for a $5 million contract that stipulated eight regular season games and potentially two playoff games if her team qualifies. Ice Cube posted about the offer to Caitlin Clark on his official Instagram account.

"We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship. But I won't deny what's now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn't we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3."

Caitlin Clark's prowess enabled her to become the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I history (men and women), making her one of the most proficient collegiate players of all time.

According to The Guardian, Ice Cube stated that Clark "can make history" and "break down even more barriers for women athletes" by being a part of the BIG3 and the WNBA. On May 9, Clark, aged 22, made her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever, winning 83-80 over the Atlanta Dream.

It is unclear whether Clark accepted the BIG3 offer at the time of writing this article.