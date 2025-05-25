Demi Lovato practices her walk down the aisle in viral wedding rehearsal video

Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes are set to tie the knot on Sunday, May 25, 2025. But before the official wedding festivities, the couple practiced walking down the aisle together just in time for the big day. On Saturday, May 25, the singer-songwriter couple was photographed at their wedding rehearsal while holding hands at the altar.

Per the footage and photos shared by the Daily Mail, the Camp Rock star could be seen wearing a strapless white gown as she and her husband-to-be walk down the aisle in a practice run of the ceremony. Lovato's figure-hugging number featured a high slit, which she paired with white stilettos, while Lutes sported a classic black tuxedo.

The pair walked hand-in-hand, and per the photos from the outlet, some close family and friends were in attendance for the rehearsal, as well as the couple's three dogs. Their wedding on the Memorial Day weekend comes after People confirmed that the two were engaged in December 2023. Lutes reportedly popped the question in a "personal and intimate proposal" in Los Angeles.

Demi Lovato recently had her bachelorette party in Las Vegas

A week before her May 25, 2025, wedding to Jutes Lutes, Demi Lovato, who recently readopted she/her pronouns, spent her weekend before the wedding in Sin City. The former Disney Star spent the weekend with some of her close friends, per the Daily Mail and TMZ, where the celebration included the Electric Daisy Festival.

While it's not confirmed that it was indeed her bachelorette party, Demi Lovato was seen wearing a white dress, hinting at some pre-wedding celebrations. According to TMZ, the singer and her friends stayed at the Crockfords Las Vegas, which is a luxury resort within the Resorts World complex.

She has been open about talking about how her husband-to-be is the love of her life, whom she couldn't wait to marry. Demi Lovato shared a series of glamorous photos that appeared to be pre-wedding photos on February 14, 2025, on Instagram. She wore an off-shoulder, long-sleeve white dress and paired it with cat-eye sunglasses, while Lutes donned a black suit and black shades.

The pair posed hand-in-hand while walking, kissing, and posing inside a black convertible. In the caption, she wrote:

"Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you. The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that. I'm obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can't wait to grow old with you and start a family together."

Demi Lovato and Jutes Lutes met in January 2022 while working together to write her song Substance, which was released in July that same year as part of her eighth studio album called Holy Fvck. He also has writing credits for other tracks in the album, including City of Angels and Happy Ending.

The following month after the album's release, the Heart Attack hitmaker and Lutes made their relationship public, per People. In a September 2024 interview with Teen Vogue, Demi Lovato said she "instantly had a crush" on Lutes during their first meeting.

Demi Lovato was previously engaged twice, first to That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama and then to The Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich.

