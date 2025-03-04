"Can’t stop a real hit" — Internet reacts to Demi Lovato dancing to Drake and PartyNextDoor's “NOKIA” in a new TikTok

X page @DrakeChart shared Demi Lovato's TikTok video dancing to Drake and PartyNextDoor's track NOKIA alongside her friends. Lovato and her friends are seen grooving to the song on a plane. The video has amassed a lot of views since it was posted.

NOKIA is one of the songs on Drizzy's collaborative R&B album with PartyNextDoor called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which was released on February 14, 2025. Shortly after the album's release, NOKIA entered the top 10 on U.S. Apple Music, while GIMME A HUG acquired the No. 1 spot, as per Chart Data's report.

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on Demi Lovato grooving to Drake's latest release, wherein an X user seconded Lovato's act of enjoying the song and tweeted:

"Can’t stop a real hit."

"The world is slowly healing," another X user mentioned.

"if umg wasnt on f*ck s*it this would be hotling bling level," an internet user remarked.

"The whole industry against Drake and he just went and dropped a massive hit LOL, they can’t stop him," another internet user stated.

On the other hand, some internet users claimed that Drizzy was paying people to promote the song and create hype on social media.

"This song is being so forced to be liked. It's a decent track but definitely not a "massive hit." All these videos seem like paid sponsors. You see the difference from this to people doing NLU or MUSSSTAAAAARD!" an X user tweeted.

"We know he’s paying them to dance to it anw," a netizen commented.

"Celebs couldn’t get Kamala elected and these celebs can’t get this song to chart in the top 10 the celeb influence is dying out," another netizen mentioned, making a political comparison.

"When Drake puts pen to pad onna elkan ting you know it’s a speeeecial one": Elkan mentions in post discussing NOKIA

On February 24, 2025, Drake took to his burner Instagram account @plottttwistttttt to share a video of Elkan curating the beat to NOKIA in a studio in Freetown, Sierra Leone. The video is timestamped 'January 8, 2025.'

Sharing the same video, the music producer discussed the time the newly released track was created. Starting his caption by stating he didn't know where to begin, Elkan mentioned that the record meant a lot to him. Describing his condition at the time of creating a beat for NOKIA, the producer mentioned:

"...in the mist of a mental breakdown I channeled all the pain, trauma and joy into music not letting a f**ked up mental state stop me from expressing myself."

Additionally, the producer mentioned that the track came from people he loves, ones who rang to ask if he was doing okay and invited him to clubbing and karaoke. The track was also inspired by the producer going to "crazy food spots" and enjoying the little things in life.

Commenting on Drizzy's validation of his beat, Elkan concluded the post by mentioning:

"When Drake puts pen to pad onna elkan ting you know it’s a speeeecial one!"

Drake is currently on the Anita Max Win Tour, which marks the rapper's return to Australia after 8 years. The tour kicked off on February 4, 2025, in Perth and is scheduled to conclude on March 16, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand.

