Demi Lovato asks ChatGPT to roast her with a little help from her partner, AI chatbot says "they’re beefing with a frozen yogurt shop"

Demi Lovato recently shared a TikTok video, where her fiance, Jordan "Jutes" Lute roasted her with the help of AI. The Skyscrapers singer started the video by saying:

"Okay, so I asked ChatGPT to roast me. And Jordan's gonna read it."

Jordan, who was sitting next to Lovato, stifled a laugh as he began reading,

"Roast Demi Lovato? Oh, you mean the artist formerly known as 'Confident' but now more like Confused?"

ChatGPT opened its roast by referring to Demi's 2015 single of the same name. Moving on, the AI brought up her 2021 beef with The Bigg Chill - an LA-based frozen yogurt shop Lovato had criticized back for promoting diet culture with the "harmful messaging" on some of its in-store products.

"Demi Lovato has had more rebrands than a failing fast-food chain. One minute they’re punk rock, the next they’re singing pop ballads, and somewhere in between they’re beefing with a frozen yogurt shop. Like babes, just pick a lane or at least a consistent genre."

When the store later clarified that they carried items for Diabetics, Celiac Disease, and Vegans, the Neon Lights singer issued them an apology, while asking that they be conscious of people with eating disorders as well.

Next, ChatGPT picked on the lyrics of Demi Lovato's songs, writing:

"And let’s not even talk about their song lyrics. What’s wrong with being confident? Nothing Demi, but what’s wrong with being consistent? Because your career path is giving throwing darts at a vision board while blindfolded."

However, in the end, Lovato appeared to have graciously accepted the compliment ChatGPT gave her on her voice, writing:

"But hey, credit where credit is due, Demi’s voice is undeniable. If only their decision-making skills were as strong as their vocal cords."

Demi and Jordan have been engaged since December 2023. Per Entertainment Weekly, the couple first crossed paths as Lovato was working on her 2022 music album, Holy Fvck. Jordan, who is also a singer, co-wrote multiple songs for the project, including Happy Ending, City of Angels, and Substance.

Demi Lovato's shaking hands in a TikTok video worried fans last week

Demi Lovato's ChatGPT roast video comes a week after the Got Dynamite singer posted a cooking tutorial on TikTok (on March 11). Lovato started the clip by saying:

"Today we are making a whole roasted chicken. It seems really overwhelming, but it’s not. We’re gonna have fun… and I’m telling myself this because I feel overwhelmed."

The pop star then moved on to prepare the ingredients for her dish and season the raw meat. However, some fans noticed her hands shaking visibly in the video and voiced their concerns about the same over social media. Responding to the worried comments, Demi quickly reassured her viewers that she was completely fine.

Lovato has always been vocal about her mental health struggles as well as her battle with addiction dating.

In August 2024, the Warrior singer opened up about substance addiction in an interview with Hollywood Reported, claiming that she had little memory of her life after the release of Camp Rock - the Disney TV movie she starred in as a 15-year-old, with the Jonas Brothers. Lovato continued:

"think I’d passed the threshold of what I could withstand emotionally and physically. And I didn’t realize that child stardom could be traumatic—and it isn’t traumatic for everyone, but for me, it was."

Then recalling some guilt-ridden memories of her poor behavior on the set of the movie's prequel, Demi shared:

"It’s easy to excuse that behavior because I was so young and in so much pain, but I’m really remorseful, and that's a guilt that stays with you forever."

The Grammy nominee also shared that she was now in a much more peaceful place in her life.

