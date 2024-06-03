Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's friendship timeline explored

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are American singers and actresses. Their friendship has spanned over 18 years and has gone through its ups and downs. The two first met on Barney and Friends in 2002. They bonded during the show and continued to be friends through their Disney days.

While Gomez found success by starring in Wizards Of Waverly Place, Lovato starred in Sonny With A Chance. However, things changed, and allegedly, Gomez and Lovato parted ways to focus on their careers. In 2013, Selena Gomez took a photo of the duo together on her Instagram and posted a picture after years. She wrote,

Over the last few years, the duo has supported each other's music and careers. However, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in April 2020, Lovato revealed that she is "not friends" with Selena Gomez anymore.

Are Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato still friends? A look at their friendship timeline

While it is unknown if Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are still friends, their friendship timeline reveals a bittersweet journey.

First meet at Barney and Friends, 2002

Gomez and Lovato were 10 years old when they starred in Barney and Friends. Gomez played Gianna, and Demi played Angela, Gianna's friend. According to Hello Giggles, the show's producer, Linda Houston, revealed that Selena "started out really strong," whereas Lovato was a "little more reserved and shy."

Vlogging Days, 2008

With more Disney projects coming their way, Gomez and Lovato became inseparable. They also took time out to start vlogging, and in their first video, they revealed that they had been "best friends" since 7. The video first came out in January 2008 on Demi Lovato's YouTube.

First movie together, 2009

Gomez and Lovato starred in their first movie together, Princess Protection Program, which was released in May 2009. The film follows a princess (played by Lovato) who enters a protection program and meets an American teenager (played by Selena Gomez). The two also sang One and the Same for the movie’s soundtrack.

Shot for People, 2009

In their first and only magazine spread, the two spoke to People about their friendship and were quizzed about each other's preferences.

Alleged feud, 2010

While it is unclear what led to the feud between Gomez and Lovato, it may have begun around the time when Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift became friends. When asked about Gomez, Lovato responded while taking photos with her fans in London:

"Ask Taylor"

Support and attempts at reconnection, 2010-2015

Lovato was admitted to a rehab facility in November 2010. In 2013, Lovato revealed that Gomez was among the first few people who reached out to her in support. In an interview with Live from MTV special, Demi spoke of their friendship and reported:

"We've been through a lot together, we've had periods of times where we grew apart and we just didn't really talk."

The two continued to each other while keeping a distance. According to Business Insider, they kept in touch but didn't speak to each other every day until Lovato unfollowed Gomez in 2014.

However, the two seemed to reconcile in time for Lovato's birthday. Selena Gomez took to her Twitter and wrote:

"@ddlovato IM so grateful you were born."

Continued support for each other, 2017

After Selena's lupus diagnosis and subsequent kidney transplant in 2017, Lovato told People that Gomez is a "strong woman". October 2017 also connected the two closely when Lovato released her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

Fallout, 2018-2020

Following Lovato's overdose, she unfollowed various celebrity friends on Instagram, including Gomez. Lovato was apparently taking time to be with people who helped her stay sober and away from "negativity."

In 2020, Lovato said she was "not friends" with Gomez in a Harper's Bazaar interview. However, the singer added that she will always "love her" and wishes her the "best."

What are Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato up to recently?

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have gone on to build their careers and paths. (Instagram/ @selenagomez, @demilovato)

After 20 years of being Barney stars, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have focused on their career, health, and forming healthy friendships. More recently, Selena Gomez has kept herself busy with acting projects in Emilia Perez and Only Murders In the Building Season 4. At the same time, the singer is in a relationship with Benny Blanco and continues to work on her art.

After a successful Disney career, Demi Lovato had to prioritize her physical and mental health due to difficulties with substance use, eating disorders, and self-harm. The singer focused on improving her health for many years and is currently engaged to musician and producer, Jordan Lutes.

It is not uncommon for friends to grow apart, and Gomez and Lovato's friendship appears to go through something similar. While they may not be in regular touch, the duo have supported each other in the past and wish to do so in the future.