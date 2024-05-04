Why did the Jonas Brothers postpone their Mexico tour? Nick Jonas reveals health emergency

The Jonas Brothers’ Mexico tour, which was supposed to continue through Mexico City on May 4 and Monterrey on May 6 and 7, now stands cancelled owing to Nick Jonas’ health emergency. The boy band has decided to reschedule the remaining concerts of their Mexico tour to August 21 and 22 in Mexico City and August 24 and 25 in Monterrey.

Apologizing to fans of the band, Nick Jonas posted a video on Instagram informing everyone of his health condition, which is the primary reason for the cancellation of the Jonas Brothers' Mexico tour. In the caption of the Instagram post, the 31-year-old stated that he has a 'nasty strain' of influenza A and is currently unable to sing.

He also mentioned that the Jonas Brothers wish to give their fans the best show, which won’t be possible with his health condition at the time.

Nick Jonas shares that his condition has gotten "progressively worse": Updates on the Jonas Brothers' member's health

Called 'The Tour', the Jonas Brothers tour features performances from five of their albums. Beginning on February 22, 2024, from Manila, Philipines, the tour has covered Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, and Buenos Aires, among other places. It has been produced by Live Nation and spans 98 shows in 26 countries.

The band's promoters in Mexico issued a statement regarding the boy band's tour mentioned on the Billboard website:

“Each night is a celebration of five albums and features their greatest hits from over the years, including a variety of deep cuts spanning their entire career and favorite hits.”

The band's last performance before canceling their Mexico tour was in Cancun, Mexico, on April 30, 2024. In the Instagram video shared by Nick Jonas, his voice sounds low as he says,

"Hey everybody, it's Nick here. I have some not-so-fun news to share. A couple of days ago, I started feeling kind of rough; I lost my voice when I woke up and grinded that night out to be able to play the show in Cancun."

He mentioned that his condition has gotten worse over the last two and a half days and that he was in bed all day suffering from fever, bodyaches, a sore throat, and a bad cough. In his Instagram video, Nick mentions consulting a doctor, and they came to the conclusion that the Jonas Brothers band member's condition hasn’t gotten any better.

Nick Jonas stated:

“I just need to recover and beat this thing. I’m so sorry, I hate dissapointing you guys. You do so much to support us.”

He acknowledged the fans who travel out to support the band and apologized to them as well. The singer mentioned that his team and brothers are figuring out how to move the dates and make things right. Nick ended his Instagram video message by mentioning that he loves his fans and thanking them for understanding.

In the caption of the Instagram video posted by Nick Jonas, he promised fans that the band would deliver 120% in August. Fans of the Jonas Brothers were quick to flood the comment section of Nick's video with 'Get well soon' messages.