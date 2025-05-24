Michael Jackson biopic faces possible one-year delay as new reshoots and controversies emerge

The long-awaited biopic Michael, inspired by the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, will be reportedly delayed, with a possible release date beyond 2025. Lionsgate CEO, Jon Feltheimer revealed on Thursday, May 22, that the studio might have to shift the movie out of its 2025 fiscal period due to current production developments, which would see its premiere fall behind April 2026, as reported by Variety.

While the movie had initially wrapped principal photography in May 2024, new reshoots and legal issues now seem to be forcing changes that will affect its rollout plan.

Despite initial hype and a CinemaCon 2024 mention, Michael was surprisingly absent from Lionsgate's presentation this year. Initially slated to be released in April 2025, the movie was subsequently moved to October 3, 2025. However, the timeline kept on changing as Lionsgate executives spoke of the complexity of the project and potential structural changes.

With additional information on the way in the weeks ahead, the studio has suggested that its fiscal 2026 plans will be impacted, with the title now being looked at as a huge tentpole for the 2027 slate during the studio’s Q4 2025 earnings call.

Why is the Michael Jackson biopic delayed?

The delay of Michael Jackson's Michael has been affected by creative and legal issues that arose earlier this year. In January, Puck first disclosed that Michael would have to have reshoots after attorneys objected to a 1993 settlement accord between Jackson and the Chandler family of complainant Jordan Chandler.

That accord allegedly prohibited any reference or dramatization of the Chandlers in movies, a provision that was originally overlooked when John Logan's script was approved. Since Chandler's tale had been incorporated into the script, producers were forced to do certain reworking to prevent legal issues.

While some stories have alleged that filming had ceased, a source involved with the film explained to PEOPLE in January that Michael was continuing, with March reshoots planned. Although Lionsgate never responded to those claims at the time, Feltheimer's latest comments affirm that the studio is reevaluating its release strategy.

Studio chief of film Adam Fogelson also affirmed on the studio's follow-up call that Michael will be broken into two parts, against the evidence of the size and scope of the production.

Everything we know about Michael Jackson's biopic Michael

Michael Jackson's biopic Michael is directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King. Michael is a sprawling biographical musical drama that tracks Michael Jackson's life from his formative years with the Jackson 5 to the last few weeks leading up to his death in 2009.

The screenplay is by Gladiator and The Aviator writer John Logan, and stars Jackson's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson, who makes his feature film debut in the title role.

The supporting cast of Michael Jackson's Michael features Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, Katherine and Joe Jackson respectively. Miles Teller portrays entertainment attorney and long-time Jackson counselor John Branca. Laura Harrier portrays Suzanne de Passe, Kat Graham portrays Diana Ross, Larenz Tate portrays Berry Gordy, and Derek Luke portrays attorney Johnnie Cochran.

The movie also showcases Michael's siblings, with various actors playing them in both childhood and adulthood, revealing the progression of the Jackson family's contribution to music history.

Originally intended for a theatrical release by Lionsgate in the United States and by Universal Pictures worldwide, Michael is being framed as a high-profile studio biopic that aims to tread the path of highly successful music biopics such as Elvis and Bohemian Rhapsody.

However, it also treads into murky waters: Jackson was acquitted on child molestation allegations in 2005, and his legacy remains contested, particularly following the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, that rekindled public controversy and legal reactions from the Jackson estate.

With 3.5 hours of the film have already been shot, the filmmakers are trying to reframe the story to adhere to legal constraints while upholding creative integrity.

Lionsgate will likely come out with a final release schedule soon, but currently, Michael appears most likely to debut no sooner than mid-to-late 2026.

