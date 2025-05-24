The Devil Wears Prada 2's release date has been confirmed and fans don't have to wait long

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 2006 film was announced to be in development at Disney on July 8, 2024, as per multiple sources. Deadline reported that the release date was initially reserved for Avengers: Doomsday, but the Marvel film's release has been pushed back to December 18, 2026.

The first film revolved around the world of fashion and starred Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, who headed a fashion magazine Runway in New York City. Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt portrayed her long-suffering assistants. The movie's commercial and critical success sparked hopes for a sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is reportedly in works nearly 20 years later.

Everything to know about The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep as seen in The Devil Wears Prada (Image via 20th Century Studios)

At the time of the announcement, Aline Brosh McKenna and David Frankel were reportedly in talks to return as the sequel's writer and director respectively. Wendy Finerman was also tapped in to produce The Devil Wears Prada 2. Deadline report also claimed that Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt were returning for the sequel. However, there have been no official cast announcements as of this writing.

As per Variety, the plot for the sequel centers around Miranda Priestly's efforts at securing the much-needed advertising dollars for Runway through Emily Blunt's character, who now works as a high-ranking executive at a luxury brand.

Blunt addressed speculations about her return to The Devil Wears Prada 2 while attending the Saudi Arabia‘s Red Sea Film Festival on December 5, 2024. She said:

"There’s rumblings, there’s stuff turning around, but I don’t know if I can confirm anything completely… but we would be all delighted to work together again."

A month later on January 13, 2025, her co-star Stanley Tucci told Variety that he would be "happy" to reprise his role in The Devil Wears Prada 2:

"I know they’re working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I’ll go to the actor’s prison or something. (The original) was one of the best experiences ever."

The Devil Wears Prada was a surprise hit in 2006

The fashion-centric comedy drama, The Devil Wears Prada, was released on June 30, 2006. David Frankel directed the film from a screenplay written by Aline Brosh McKenna. It was based on Lauren Weisberger's New York Times Bestseller of the same name, published on February 6, 2003.

Meryl Streep led the film's cast as the formidable editor-in-chief of Runway Magazine, Miranda Priestly. Emily Blunt starred as her first assistant Emily Charlton, who trained Anne Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs, for the role of Miranda's junior personal assistant. Stanley Tucci appeared as Runway's art director and Miranda’s trusted confidant, Nigel Kipling.

The film's supporting cast members included Adrian Grenier, Simon Baker, Tracie Thoms, Daniel Sunjata, Rebecca Mader, and others. Prominent figures from the fashion world like Valentino Garavani, Heidi Klum, Nigel Barker, Bridget Hall, and Gisele Bündchen were also part of the movie.

The film's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Andy is a recent college graduate with big dreams. Upon landing a job at prestigious Runway magazine, she finds herself the assistant to diabolical editor Miranda Priestly. Andy questions her ability to survive her grim tour as Miranda's whipping girl without getting scorched."

According to Deadline, the movie was made on a budget of $35–41 million and it turned out to be a massive box office hit. Box Office Mojo reported its worldwide collections to be at $326.7 million.

Streep's icy turn as Miranda Priestly earned her Best Actress nominations at the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards; she won the latter. Furthermore, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway also picked up acting nominations. The costume designer, Patricia Field, received her first and only Oscar nomination for her work in the movie.

At the Golden Globe Awards, The Devil Wears Prada was also nominated in the category of Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, but lost to Dreamgirls.

