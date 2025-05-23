Avengers: Secret Wars and Doomsday get new release dates as Marvel pushes films further ahead

Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel Avengers: Secret Wars, two of the most highly anticipated Marvel films, have pushed their release dates to December 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Avengers: Doomsday was initially slated for release on May 1, 2026, but will now arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026. Similarly, the release date for Avengers: Secret Wars has shifted from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027.

They are the fifth and sixth installments in the Avengers film series, following 2019's blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo return as co-directors for both films, which are co-written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely.

Everything to know about Avengers films Doomsday and Secret Wars

An image of the poster for the upcoming Marvel film (Image via Marvel)

Set 14 months after the events of Thunderbolts*, Doomsday will see members of the original Avengers, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, Wakandans, and the original X-Men join forces to battle Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.

The film's star-studded cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Pedro Pascal, Letitia Wright, Tom Hiddleston, and Kelsey Grammer. Additionally, Wyatt Russell, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Rebecca Romijn, Danny Ramirez, and others will also appear.

Both films will be shot at Pinewood Studios in England, with production lasting approximately six months. Doomsday began filming in April 2025 and is scheduled to wrap in August 2025.

Furthermore, Avengers: Secret Wars, first announced at the July 2022 SDCC, will conclude Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is slated to begin filming in mid-2026. The film will feature the main cast of Fantastic Four: First Steps—Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

Doomsday is replaced by The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the box office

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep as seen in The Devil Wears Prada (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The slot for Doomsday will be filled by The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is set to premiere on May 1, 2026. Like the 2006 comedy-drama, the sequel is also written by Aline Brosh McKenna and directed by David Frankel. While no official cast announcements have been made as of this writing, Meryl Streep is reportedly set to reprise her role as Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of Runway Magazine.

On May 22, 2025, Variety reported that the sequel will center on Miranda facing a crisis amid the decline of magazine publishing. With no other options, she is forced to seek help from Emily Charlton, who now works at a luxury brand, to secure advertising dollars.

British actress Emily Blunt, who played Emily Charlton, addressed speculations about her return to the sequel during Saudi Arabia‘s Red Sea Film Festival on December 5, 2024. She said:

"There’s rumblings, there’s stuff turning around, but I don’t know if I can confirm anything completely… but we would be all delighted to work together again."

