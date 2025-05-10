Thunderbolts* flips the script on the typical Marvel team-up. Instead of clean-cut heroes, this squad is stacked with misfits, morally grey operatives, and reformed villains. Think less Avengers, more controlled chaos. The plot follows a government-assembled group of super-powered individuals sent on missions that are too messy for the usual capes-and-shields crowd.

Ad

On the roster: Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, US Agent, Ghost, and Taskmaster—all led by the shady Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. That’s Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Olga Kurylenko in the mix.

These characters aren’t trying to save the world for glory; they’re doing it because they have to, or because there’s no better option. The tone’s grittier, the stakes feel messier, and the alliances are shaky at best. It's Marvel leaning into something a little darker and a little more broken. And that’s exactly where the intrigue kicks in.

Ad

Trending

But under all the dirt and tension, Thunderbolts* still sneaks in nods for the die-hards—blink-and-miss moments, deep cuts, and clever throwbacks. Here are 10 Easter eggs from Thunderbolts* that caught fans’ eyes.

Disclaimer: The following article contains SPOILERS from the Thunderbolts* movie.

10 Easter eggs from Thunderbolts* that can't be missed

1) Project Sentry costume design

Still from Thunderbolts* trailer (Image via Marvel)

While rummaging through the O.X.E Group’s vault, Yelena stumbles across something odd—a stash of Sentry-related material. There’s hair, along with sketches and costume design mockups clearly meant for the character.

Ad

A version of the “S” logo that’s lifted straight from the original comics can also be spotted there. It’s a blink-and-you’ll miss-it kind of moment, but fans of the source material will definitely clock the homage. That tiny design cue doesn’t just hint at Sentry’s arrival—it confirms the makers did their homework and pulled deep from the character’s comic book origins.

2) Bob's addiction

Still from Marvel Comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Mel lays out Bob’s backstory with brutal clarity—the delusions of grandeur, the depressive spirals, the toxic upbringing, and, most importantly, a long history of addiction. It’s a direct nod to the comics, where Bob Reynolds wasn’t exactly hero material at first.

Ad

He was a struggling addict who only stepped into power after taking the "Golden Sentry Serum." The film doesn’t shy away from that darkness, instead leaning into the character’s complicated roots to paint a fuller picture—one that fans of the original arc will immediately recognize.

3) The power of 1000 Suns

Still from Marvel Comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

When Yelena reads from the Project Sentry files, the phrasing is pulled straight from the original comics—a nod to Bob’s unreal strength and supposed heroic purpose. But there’s one key difference: the comics describe his power as that of “a million exploding suns.”

Ad

Thunderbolts* dials it down a notch, to 1000 suns, hinting that the MCU’s version of Sentry might not be operating at full comic-book scale. Still, the reference lands, especially for anyone who knows just how unhinged and overpowered the original Sentry really was.

4) Bucky The Terminator

Still from Thunderbolts* trailer (Image via Marvel)

Bucky showing up to save the Thunderbolts* feels like a full-blown Terminator homage. Bucky is seen riding a motorcycle, firing a shotgun-type gun one-handed, and sporting the classic leather jacket with shades. Hard to believe that wasn’t intentional. The scene practically screams, “Come with me if you want to live,” without actually saying it.

Ad

5) Callback to the First Avenger

Still from Captain America: The First Avengers (Image via Marvel)

Bucky busting through the Watchtower doors and grabbing a truck door as a makeshift shield was a straight-up visual callback to Steve Rogers’ big entrance in The First Avenger. It’s the kind of parallel that says a lot without spelling anything out—old-school Cap vibes, new-school edge.

Ad

6) Void's attack on NY

Still from Thunderbolts* trailer (Image via Marvel)

The Void’s attack on New York in Thunderbolts* pulls straight from the comics, where its arrival meant instant death for over a million people. In the MCU version, the carnage is dialed back—less mass destruction, more psychological horror. Civilians aren’t killed, but trapped in a shadow realm haunted by their worst memories.

Ad

7) The New Avengers

Still from The New Avengers #1 (Image via Marvel Comics)

In true Valentina fashion, she flips the narrative to save face—and possibly her job. At a press conference, she dubs the Thunderbolts* her “New Avengers,” which neatly explains that cheeky little asterisk in the title. But it’s more than a PR spin—it’s also a nod to the comics.

Ad

Marvel’s New Avengers lineup debuted back in 2005, and yes, Sentry was part of that roster, too. So while this team might not be the Avengers everyone was expecting, it’s still rooted in comic book history.

8) Sam will reassemble

Still from Captain America Brave New World (Image via Marvel)

In the second Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, Yelena and Bucky casually confirm that Sam Wilson isn’t exactly thrilled about their shiny new “New Avengers” label.

Ad

Apparently, he’s got his own lineup in the works—and, in a funny twist, holds the copyright on the Avengers name. It ties straight into Captain America: Brave New World, where Sam’s plan to rebuild Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is very much still in play.

9) Bucky's new suit

Still from Thunderbolts* trailer (Image via Marvel)

Bucky finally gets his own official costume in the MCU, and longtime fans might notice it’s pulling visual cues straight from his “Revolution” storyline in the comics. The most striking similarity is the oversized red star, placed opposite his vibranium arm, flipping the usual design and adding a subtle sense of evolution.

Ad

The suit leans more tactical than flashy, with muted tones and reinforced textures that reflect Bucky’s soldier roots. It’s a look that feels earned, not handed down. Less legacy hero, more seasoned fighter stepping into his own; a clean break from the past, but not without scars.

10) The Fantastic Four

Still from Fantastic 4: First Steps trailer (Image via Marvel)

An extragalactic ship flashes a bold “4” logo across the screen as Michael Giacchino’s Fantastic Four: First Steps theme kicks in—subtle, it is not. It’s a clean setup for the MCU’s next big chapter, which will arrive in July, and a cheeky nod to how that story might wrap: with Marvel’s First Family landing in Earth-616.

Ad

From comic callbacks to subtle costume shifts, Thunderbolts* packs more under the surface than it lets on. Every nod, reveal, and upgrade builds toward something bigger. Whether it's teasing the next phase or paying tribute to the past, the layers are there.

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters, from Marvel Studios.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diwakar Mathur Diwakar Mathur is a writer at Sportskeeda who covers timeless content. A Mass Media graduate, he has three years of experience working around films and television, including one of the top OTT platforms.



Diwakar strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by conducting proper research and understanding every aspect surrounding a particular topic to ensure that the right information reaches the public. He loves writing as well as offering his opinion about the shows and movies he watches, fulfilling the need to express his thoughts after watching impactful media. He also runs his movie review blog in his free time.



Diwakar's favorite celebrity is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom he admires for being a great entertainer who gives his all in every profession he pursues. When not writing, Diwakar enjoys catching up on the latest movies and shows he has missed and tries to read one book a month. Know More