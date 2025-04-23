"Such a bad*ss as Yelena"— Florence Pugh steals the spotlight at the Thunderbolts* European Premiere, leaving fans in awe

The upcoming superhero action film titled Thunderbolts* is set to be released in theaters worldwide on May 2, 2025. Directed by Jake Schreier, the film features a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo. It follows an unconventional team of anti-heroes tasked with a dangerous mission that forces them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Ad

The cast and crew of the upcoming Marvel film Thunderbolts* recently attended the European premiere in London on April 22, 2025. Pedro Pascal was present as a special guest to promote his own upcoming MCU project, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, it was Florence Pugh, who is set to star as Yelena Belova, that captured the most attention from fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to Red Carpet Fashion Awards, Florence Pugh dazzled at the premiere in an Elie Saab Fall 2024 Haute Couture dress. An X user was completely in awe of her, saying he is looking forward to the movie's release—

Tweet from X user @kevinry4n_ for Florence Pugh. (Image via X/@Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios quoted this tweet in the original X post, which had a clip and picture of Florence from the London premiere.

Ad

Many others expressed their admiration for Florence Pugh ahead of the Thunderbolts premiere, taking to social media to share their thoughts. One user praised her appearance and what she could bring to the role.

"Florence Pugh brings her undeniable star power to every role, and seeing her as Yelena in Thunderbolts is no exception. She’s bound to steal the show! Looking forward to seeing how her character evolves in this new chapter," the user tweeted.

Ad

Many were stunned by Florence and complimented her appearance at the premiere.

"She is epic.@MarvelStudios," a user kept his compliment simple.

"She is so fine!," tweeted another User as a reply to the tweet sharing Florence's appearance from the premiere.

"She looks absolutely stunning," another user was in awe.

While others praised her appearance, a user also expressed their affection for her.

Ad

"Someone said, she’s a 4. Welll, she a 100 when I’m crushing," said the user.

"I will leave this tweet alone cause werk actually she ate," tweeted the user.

Cast and Crew for Thunderbolts*

Director Jake Schreier, Wendell Pierce, Geraldine Viswanathan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Hannah John-Kamen, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and Lewis Pullman attend the "Thunderbolts*" UK Special Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 22, 2025, in London, England. (Image via Getty)

Thunderbolts* is directed by Jake Schreier, based on a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the film is expected to be the final film of Phase Five in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ad

The superhero action film features an ensemble cast that includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. Other notable cast members are Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, and David Harbour as Red Guardian. Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are also set to appear in prominent roles.

What is Thunderbolts* all about?

Ad

The final trailer for Thunderbolts* was released on April 17, 2025, and is available for the audience on the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel. The trailer starts with a touching conversation between the Red Guardian and Yelena, reflecting on the past while also providing a glimpse of Void, the villain.

As a conversation unfolds in the background between Bucky and Yelena, the clip showcases various scenes from the movie. It features Yelena jumping off the world's second-tallest building in Malaysia. The audience also witnesses a display of Void’s power, a villain capable of killing or destroying anything by casting a shadow.

Ad

The trailer concludes with an emotional Yelena discussing her past as they try to figure out a way to stop the unkillable enemy. The clip also displays various action sequences from the film.

Marvel's Thunderbolts* is set to be released in theaters globally on May 2, 2025. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film is rated PG-13 by the MPAA for some drug references, language, suggestive references, strong violence, and thematic elements. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 6 minutes.

Ad

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More