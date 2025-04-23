"Got two energies"- When Florence Pugh opened up about the chemistry she shares with Andrew Garfield

In an interview on the chat show LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Florence Pugh opened up about her experience shooting the 2024 rom-com We Live in Time. Directed by John Crowley, the movie follows a chef and a recently divorced man who meet by accident and fall in love. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to overcome hurdles and cherish each moment of their lives together.

Ad

Florence Pugh plays the role of Almut, a talented chef and restaurant owner who falls in love with Tobias, played by Andrew Garfield. In the interview, when Pugh was asked if she felt an undeniable chemistry with Garfield right away, she replied:

"Yeah, it's funny we've been asked this question all the way through the press tour, of like people wanting us to explain what our chemistry is. Ultimately, I don't really- we don't really know what chemistry is, other than the fact that you've got two energies that are working together."

Ad

Trending

Florence Pugh on working with Andrew Garfield and the making of the film

Florence Pugh on the LIVE with Kelly and Mark show (Image via YouTube/LiveKellyandMark)

In the interview, Florence Pugh opened up about how excited she was to work with her co-star Garfield.

Ad

"He's such a talented actor, and I've always admired his work, and when I saw this movie opportunity, of whether I would do it....I just was so unbelievably thrilled to know that I could have the opportunity (of) working with him in this way," she said.

She further explained the possible reason for their powerful on-screen chemistry.

Ad

"I think when you have two people that are completely invested in being great for one another..., um, I guess that's probably what happened," she added.

She even joked about how she got to use her real accent in this movie since the actress usually takes up non-British roles. She even joked that she would receive messages from people telling her to stop putting on a fake accent.

Ad

Pugh spoke about her experience filming We Live in Time and how excited she is to share this story with others.

"We had such an insane experience shooting this movie and creating this life with these lovers...um, and it's just been really really wonderful to talk to people about it and hear how it's affected them," she stated.

Ad

Florence Pugh's upcoming projects

Ad

Florence Pugh made her Marvel debut by playing Black Widow's sister Yelena in the 2021 film Black Widow. Her wit, humour, and charisma automatically made her a favourite amongst fans. She has also made an appearance in the action series Hawkeye, released by Marvel Studios.

Pugh is set to star in the MCU's upcoming movie Thunderbolts, set to be released on May 1, 2025. Similar to Su*cide Squad, the movie is about a group of antiheroes who are forced to work together on a dangerous mission.

Ad

With a cast consisting of morally grey characters such as Yelena, Bucky Barnes, and Red Guardian, the film is rumoured to explore dark topics and complex emotions. Set to be both dramatic and gritty, Thunderbolts is going to delve into the psychological conflicts and redemption journeys of its characters and offer an emotionally charged plot.

Also read: "Such a bad*ss as Yelena"— Florence Pugh steals the spotlight at the Thunderbolts* European Premiere, leaving fans in awe.

Ad

We Live in Time is available to stream on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More