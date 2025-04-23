"Had an injury"— Jake Schreier opens up about how they managed Florence Pugh's stunts against all odds in Thunderbolts*

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be rolling out its latest action-packed superhero movie, Thunderbolts*, in cinemas on May 2, 2025. Directed by Jake Schreier, the movie follows a group of super-powered anti-heroes tasked to work together on a dangerous mission.

In an exclusive interview with HeyUGuys at the Thunderbolts* UK red carpet premiere on April 22, 2025, director Jake Schreier opened up about the nature of the stunts in the movie and how well the stunt coordinators and doubles executed their roles, despite some hindrances.

"We had an injury, unfortunately, and Heidi (Moneymaker) stepped in for Sarah (Irwin), Florence (Pugh)'s wonderful stunt double, and actually performed some of her stunts," he said.

Schreier had lots of praise for Heidi Moneymaker, one of the lead stunt coordinators for the film. Heidi had previously performed as Scarlett Johansson's stunt double for her character, the Black Widow, in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

"Heidi Moneymaker, who was Scarlett (Johansson)'s stunt double for the longest time—she was our stunt coordinator on this, and she did an incredible job working with Florence."

Cast of "Thunderbolts*" UK Special Screening - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Jake Schreier appreciates the stunt coordinators behind Thunderbolts*

When asked about the nature of stunts in Thunderbolts*, given that it's a Marvel film and not shy of intense action scenes, Schreier made sure to highlight the efforts of the stunt team.

In addition to Heidi Moneymaker's juggling between coordinating the stunts behind the scenes and also performing them on the spot, he also opened up about Michael Hugghins' work with the rigging team. Hugghins has previously collaborated on several MCU films, including Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Captain America: Civil War (2016).

"...but even just Michael Hugghins and the entire rigging team to do that stunt on that building—the amount of trust that Florence had to have in that team is exceptional."

He said this in reference to a clip of Florence's character, Yelena Belova, plunging herself off a building, as seen in the film's official trailer.

"So yeah, they deserve all the credit."

Schreier expressed that the stunts would not have been the same without these talented coordinators.

What to expect in Thunderbolts*

Serving as the MCU's 36th film, the movie takes a detour from the usual narrative of superheroes trying to save the day and instead follows a team of anti-heroes who are brought together on a deadly expedition.

Yelena Belova, the adoptive sister of the late Black Widow, a.k.a. Natasha Romanoff, along with other super-powered individuals, finds herself in a trap laid out by CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). In order to achieve redemption, they must undergo a mission for her.

Poster for the movie (Image via Instagram/@marvelstudios)

The film features an exciting ensemble cast.

Florence Pugh

Sebastian Stan

Wyatt Russell

Olga Kurylenko

Lewis Pullman

Geraldine Vishwanathan

David Harbour

Hannah John-Kamen

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Thunderbolts* will be available to watch in cinemas across the US on May 2, 2025.

