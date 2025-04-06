"Looks bad"- The new teaser of Thunderbolts* seems to have left Marvel fans uninterested in the movie

A new teaser for the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie set for release in U.S. theatres on May 2, 2025, has seemingly left several fans uninterested in the movie. Featuring Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Sebastian Stan, the teaser was released on April 5, 2025, by Marvel Studios, and it saw the characters hinting at the possibility of taking over the Avengers' task of protecting the world.

Following the release of the video, people have taken to social media, especially X (previously Twitter), to discuss their thoughts.

"Looks bad, " said one person expressing their thought over the teaser.

"I use to look forward to super heroes movies like 20 years ago. Now Im so sick of them," said another person talking about the teaser.

"Every time new teaser but same thing we see," said one X user.

"Another MCU disaster incoming," said yet another person while talking about their expectation from the movie.

Having said that, not all the comments on the platform about the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie are negative. Several people have high expectations from the movie and are positive about its success. Others are excited after seeing the film's teaser and are curious to find out how the film will turn out.

"Wow looks good. Can’t wait to watch," said one person expressing their excitement towards the upcoming movie.

"'Being the hero, there is no higher calling.' Getting the tickets on Monday," said another person referencing a dialogue from the teaser.

"THUNDERBOLTS is about to shake the MCU to its core. Can’t wait to see this ragtag team of anti-heroes break the rules!" said yet another person while highlighting that the film was about to create a feat for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What is Marvel's Thunderbolts* about?

While much has not been said about the upcoming movie, the teasers and trailers for the movie suggest that Thunderbolts* is about a group of antiheroes going on missions for the government. An article on March 27, 2025, on Radio Times, also suggests the synopsis of the movie to be the same.

Moreover, the article provides useful background information regarding the origin of the Thunderbolts in Marvel comics, observing that the team originally comprised supervillains, who tactically disguised themselves as heroes while the Avengers were absent. In real life, they were the Masters of Evil and were commanded by Baron Helmut Zemo.

Having said that, IMDb does have a small description of the upcoming movie, which reads:

"After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts."

Who is in the cast of the movie?

The cast of Thunderbolts is led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov or Red Guardian.

Additional members of the cast include Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/ Ghost, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/ U.S. Agent, Geraldine Viswanathan as Mel, Lewis Pullman as Bob/ Sentry, and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/ Taskmaster.

Apart from the mentioned names, various rumors about numerous other actors and characters appearing in the movie have been going around. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Taking into consideration the fact that the date of release of the film is close, it is quite likely that announcements about other details of the cast will be released only after the movie.

