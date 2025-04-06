"Jake Schreier is an excellent director"—Fans have high hopes for the upcoming Thunderbolts* by Marvel Studios, as the trailer comes out

On April 6, 2025, Marvel Studios uploaded an Instagram post featuring another teaser trailer for Thunderbolts*. Directed by Jake Schreier, the project has reportedly drawn comparisons to Suicide Squad due to its focus on a group of antiheroes brought together for a mission.
The updated title includes an asterisk, a detail that has sparked online discussion. Cast members featured in the footage include Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour, all seen wearing new tactical suits. Schreier previously directed the Netflix series Beef, and his involvement has gained attention based on the show's character-driven approach.
“This film will be amazing. Jake Schreier is an excellent director”
Fans know Schreier from Beef and Paper Towns, and they’re expecting his direction style in Thunderbolts* as well.
Other netizens are expecting chaotic energy like Suicide Squad—but with Marvel-level stakes. With Florence Pugh’s updated Black Widow look and Red Guardian back in the game, fans think this movie’s about to go way harder than expected.
Everything we know about Thunderbolts*
Thunderbolts* is Marvel Studios’ upcoming team-up film, scheduled to release in the U.S. on May 2, 2025. It’s the final film of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and features a cast of returning antiheroes forced to operate under Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
The film is directed by Jake Schreier. As reported by Deadline, the screenplay is penned by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo. Scarlett Johansson serves as an executive producer. The confirmed main cast includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S.
Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, and Geraldine Viswanathan as Valentina’s assistant, Mel. Sentry’s dual identity as Bob and his alter ego, the Void, is expected to be a major part of the story.
The film shooting began in February 2024 and wrapped in June. According to 4 Filming report, locations included Trilith Studios and Atlanta Metro Studios in Georgia, plus on-location shoots in Utah and Kuala Lumpur. Moreover, Son Lux is composing the score. They began recording in February 2025 at Abbey Road Studios in London. The film will be released in IMAX, ScreenX, and 4DX formats.
On February 10, 2025, Marvel dropped the first teaser trailer and revealed official logo with an asterisk in the title—Thunderbolts*. During an appearance at CinemaCon 2024, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige hinted there would be an asterisk added to the film title and its meaning would be disclosed after the film’s release. One promotional poster depicted the leading team as the “Breakfast of Champions,” referencing a Wheaties cereal box and the trailer’s dialogue.
The movie will be released on theatres in the US on May 2, 2025.