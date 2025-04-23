How many post-credits scenes can fans expect in Thunderbolts* movie? Explained

The excitement surrounding Thunderbolts*, the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), continues to build as fans eagerly await its May 2, 2025, release.

Ad

This movie's entry marks the conclusion of Phase 5 of the MCU. Fans have been anxiously inquiring about how many post-credits scenes in Thunderbolts*; the answer is obvious now: the film will have two post-credits scenes. This returns to the two-scene format, which has been common for most MCU movies. This setup is thought to lead to interesting hints for future MCU stories.

For example, it could mean that the Thunderbolts will appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie or that important characters will start new stories.

Ad

Trending

The plot of Thunderbolts revolves around a team of antiheroes who are forced to collaborate on a dangerous mission that could offer them the chance for redemption.

Led by Bucky Barnes, this team will face their histories and cooperate to escape a lethal trap laid by the mysterious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine with help from characters including Yelena and Red Guardian. The film is expected to stand out in the MCU as their personal battles and team obstacles will add depth of emotion.

Ad

Number of post-credit scenes in Thunderbolts* movie

Ad

In the latest updates, Thunderbolts* has confirmed that it will include two post-credits scenes, breaking a recent trend of the last few MCU films featuring only one scene after the credits.

The first post-credit scene is expected to appear midway through the credits, teasing future MCU developments and laying the foundation for the next significant steps in the Multiverse Saga. The second scene, which will appear after the credits, is expected to be a continuation or a fun conclusion that may offer closure or set up future plotlines for the characters involved.

Ad

Read More: "I was like, what the f**k" — Florence Pugh shares how she convinced Kevin Feige to perform the stunts in Thunderbolts* after Marvel initially denied

Ad

These post-credit scenes are probably related to the bigger MCU narrative, maybe paving the way for the Thunderbolts' participation in Avengers: Doomsday. Fans speculate that the scenes could investigate multiverse dynamics, possibly introducing new heroes or villains and alluding to important future events such as Incursions or Doctor Doom's comeback.

Marvel Studios has once again effectively generated excitement for its post-credits scenes. Given the size and stakes of the Thunderbolts team, the scenes are anticipated to have significant consequences for the MCU's subsequent actions.

Ad

Fans can be certain that the post-credits events will increase the excitement and extend the MCU's always-expanding narrative, whether they are a comedic teaser or a serious cliffhanger.

More about Thunderbolts*

Ad

The movie includes a unique mix of MCU characters. Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who forces these antiheroes into a dangerous mission.

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and others evolved from dark pasts. The trap must be escaped together despite external threats and internal struggles.

The film's main antagonist is Lewis Pullman's character, the Sentry/The Void, a potent and enigmatic figure who significantly influences the course of events. The Thunderbolts face special difficulties from his amnesia and the duality of his personality between the heroic Sentry and the menacing Void.

Ad

This main struggle will challenge the group's determination and drive them to face their suffering even as they build a relationship that could help them atone.

Stay tuned for updates on Thunderbolts* and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE