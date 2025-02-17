Captain America: Brave New World plunges Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) into the legendary role, trying to navigate the intricacies of his new legacy. Directed by Julius Onah, the film balances political intrigue and inner turmoil. President Thaddeus Ross is portrayed by Harrison Ford, whose Red Hulk transformation is a surprise twist. The film tracks Wilson's fight against this new villain, with identity and legacy themes.

Aside from the central plot, the film is riddled with sneaky references and little things that eagle-eyed fans might have picked up on. A blink-and-you'll-miss-it scene has a headline in a newspaper that refers to Sokovia, with a nod to the long-term consequences of previous Avengers battles. There's even a nod to Steve Rogers, as a glimpse of Wilson walking past a Captain America memorial includes an updated plaque that celebrates Steve and Sam's legacies.

Despite negative reviews, with some critics calling it an "uninspiring installment", the film was a box office hit, reportedly collecting around $88.5 million on opening weekend. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow, "Captain America: Brave New World" is setting the stage for what's next. Let's dissect some of the biggest hidden details fans might have missed in the latest MCU installment.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.

10 references and details in Captain America: Brave New World that flew under the fans' radar

1) Reference to the Blip

Still from Avengers: Endgame (Image via Marvel Studios)

In President Ross's major address, there’s a quick, easily overlooked mention of half the globe vanishing. An informal reference, yet filled with significance. It's an unmistakable reference to the Blip—the disastrous incident from Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos turned half of all existence into dust with a snap.

Although the MCU has progressed, this line serves as a reminder that the world continues to face the repercussions. Governments fell apart, economies disintegrated, and communities had to start anew. It's more than a mere line; it subtly emphasizes how the global politics in Captain America: Brave New World continue to be influenced by that transformative event.

2) Ross' Stache

Still from Captain America: Civil War (Image via Marvel Studios)

Harrison Ford takes on the character of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: Brave New World, succeeding the late William Hurt. Although Ross has long been recognized for his distinctive mustache, it is now distinctly absent. The movie suggests he needed to remove it to secure the election victory. However, comic enthusiasts may perceive a more profound underlying theme.

In the source material, when Ross changes into Red Hulk, his mustache inexplicably disappears. Might this be a subtle indication of what lies ahead? Perhaps. Perhaps not. In any case, there’s a brief blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene of Ford’s Ross showcasing the iconic facial hair, serving as a playful reference to the character’s history.

3) Island Tiamut

Still from Eternals (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the midst of all the action, President Ross is pushing for a major treaty with India, Japan, and France. The goal? To secure mining rights for a mysterious new metal—adamantium—on what’s now called Celestial Island. But longtime Marvel fans know this isn’t just any island.

It’s actually Tiamut, the cosmic god whose emergence was stopped in Eternals. A massive, frozen Celestial now serves as a geopolitical hotspot. In Captain America: Brave New World, this sets the stage for global tensions, as different nations scramble for control over a resource that could change warfare forever.

A possible nod to Celestial Mountain from the comics, where the Avengers once set up their headquarters, this could be Marvel quietly hinting at even bigger things ahead.

4) The Wakanda Connection

Image via Black Panther (Image via Marvel Studios)

Sam Wilson's enhanced suit in Captain America: Brave New World features a significant technological upgrade, thanks to Wakanda. His revamped wings aren’t merely decorative—they're embedded with vibranium, enhancing their strength more than ever. This was initially disclosed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but the movie ensures to remind viewers in case that information went unnoticed.

The actual surprise? These wings function similarly to Black Panther's suit, capturing kinetic energy and dispersing it during battle. Similar to T’Challa’s vibranium suit, Sam’s wings emit a purple glow when releasing pent-up energy—a subtle yet visually impressive link between Captain America and the top advancements of Wakanda.

5) The Serpent Society

Art from Captain America: Sam Wilson #4 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Marvel first teased the Serpent Society all the way back in Phase 3, back when Steve Rogers was still the one rocking the shield. Of course, that was before Civil War came along and threw everything off track. Fast forward two phases, and the Serpent Society has finally made it into the MCU—sort of.

Instead of the quirky, snake-themed supervillains from the comics, they’re just a group of generic mercenaries. A bit of a letdown for some fans, considering how often they’ve clashed with Captain America and Falcon over the years. No elaborate costumes, no reptilian gimmicks—just another crew of bad guys to punch.

6) Sidewinder

Still from Captain America: Brave New World (Image via Marvel Studios)

The leader of the Serpent Society, Sidewinder, appears in Captain America: Brave New World for the first time in live-action, but honestly, he’s not the standout character that fans might have expected. In the comics, Sidewinder is an unusual yet unforgettable antagonist. Picture someone attempting to costume as a snake for Halloween but inadvertently transforming into a dinosaur instead. And he possesses teleportation abilities, which instantly makes him more interesting.

What about the MCU version, though? Portrayed by the consistently outstanding Giancarlo Esposito, he is certainly menacing, but ultimately, he’s merely another person wielding firearms and blades. Is it operational? Certainly. Thrilling? Not really. For a villain group meant to challenge Captain America, they could have embraced the comic book eccentricity a bit more.

7) Reference to Ant Man

Still from Ant Man (Image via Marvel Studios)

Captain America: Brave New World throws in several nods to Ant-Man, and there’s actually a pretty good reason for it. Sam Wilson and Scott Lang have history—a messy, slightly embarrassing history. Their first encounter in Ant-Man wasn’t exactly a great look for the new Captain America. Scott managed to take Sam down in a fight, leaving the future Avenger more than a little humiliated. Since then, things haven’t exactly improved.

As seen in Quantumania, Scott has become one of Earth’s most famous heroes, even getting a book deal out of it. Meanwhile, Sam, despite taking up Steve Rogers’ mantle, doesn’t quite have that same level of celebrity. It’s a dynamic that likely annoys him more than he lets on, making those little Ant-Man references feel like subtle digs at Sam’s standing in the superhero world.

8) Introduction of Adamantium

Still from Deadpool & Wolverine (Image via Marvel Studios)

The X-Men might still be MIA in the Sacred Timeline, but Captain America: Brave New World finally brings in adamantium—the same unbreakable metal fused to Wolverine’s bones. This film teases a global race for the rare alloy, with Japan showing a particular interest. That might seem random, but comic book fans know better.

In the source material, a Japanese scientist named Lord Dark Wind was the first to theorize that adamantium could be bonded to a human skeleton. His work eventually led to the Weapon X program, the very experiment that turned Logan into Wolverine. Whether this is just a fun Easter egg or a setup for something bigger, it’s definitely a nod to Marvel’s mutant-filled future.

9) Nod to The Incredible Hulk

Still from The Incredible Hulk (Image via Marvel Studios)

The song Mr. Blue by The Fleetwoods might seem like an odd choice for Sterns’ mind-control tactics in Captain America: Brave New World, but there’s a sneaky reference baked into the lyrics. Connecting the Leader's character to the online alias he used corresponding with Bruce Banner in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

10) The man named Ozaki

Still from Avengers #101 (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Japanese Prime Minister plays a key role in Captain America: Brave New World, but the film keeps details about him fairly vague. One thing we do know? His name is Ozaki. Now, here’s where things get interesting—Marvel Comics does have a character with that exact name. He appears in Avengers #101… and then promptly dies.

That’s it. One issue, and he’s gone. So, is this a deep-cut reference or just a random name choice? Hard to say. Given Marvel’s track record of sneaky nods, it wouldn’t be surprising if this was intentional. Or maybe it’s just another wild coincidence in the MCU.

Captain America: Brave New World is packed with hidden details, clever callbacks, and deep-cut references that even the most dedicated fans might have missed. Whether it’s subtle nods to past Marvel films or connections to obscure comic lore, there’s plenty to unpack. And who knows? There are probably even more waiting to be discovered.

