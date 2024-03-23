Marvel Star shares a disappointing update about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2

Fans of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier received a disappointing update from Anthony Mackie, the star of the Disney+ series. In an exclusive interview with Radio Times, Mackie revealed there will not be a Season 2 for the show.

In his statement to Radio Times, Mackie shared his enjoyment of working on the series and his riveting anticipation for the second season of the show. Moreover, he highlighted the camaraderie he shared with co-stars Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl and how he was looking forward to getting paid for simply hanging out with them.

"The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show," Mackie said. "I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out. Because it's like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness."

"It kind of dampens," Anthony Mackie on returning to big screen after the cancellation of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

After expressing his dejection over the cancellation of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2, Mackie discussed his retreat to the big screen with Captain America: Brave New World.

In his statement, Mackie noted that moving back to movies meant losing the opportunity to work closely with his friends from the series. Additionally, he jokingly lamented about not being able to spend more time with them. This was especially true for Daniel Brühl, whose dancing he finds very enjoyable.

Anthony Mackie said:

"When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit...Anything I can do to hang out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy"

What is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier about?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a Marvel Studios television series that debuted on Disney+ in 2021. It's part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and follows the events of the film Avengers: Endgame. The series stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (The Falcon) and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier).

The show explores the personal and heroic journeys of both characters. Sam Wilson grapples with the legacy of Captain America after Steve Rogers entrusts him with the shield. On the other hand, Bucky Barnes tries to adjust to life in a modern world. Along with adapting to the modern world, he also deals with the guilt and trauma from his past as the brainwashed assassin, the Winter Soldier.

Notably, the plot of The Falcon and the Winter involves geopolitical intrigue and tackles social issues such as racism, nationalism, and the legacy of symbols and heroes.