Is there a post-credit scene in Captain America: Brave New World? Explained

Captain America: Brave New World is a 2025 superhero movie starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America. Directed by Julius Onah and produced by Marvel Studios, the movie stars Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross.

The film's world premiere on February 11, 2025, has also created a lot of hype among fans, particularly after the handover of the Captain America role from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to Wilson in Avengers: Endgame. And yes, Captain America: Brave New World also has a post-credits scene, a franchise tradition in Marvel films

When Ross is elected President, Sam is summoned to assist in fixing an international crisis involving a treaty connected with a Celestial being. At a White House ceremony, violence breaks out when there is an assassination attempt, and Sam and his friend Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) track down a conspiracy.

Trending

The movie touches on themes of heroism, legacy, and identity as Sam struggles with his deservingness of the title Captain America. He gets support from his mentors, Bucky Barnes and Joaquin, who dreams of becoming the new Falcon.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Summary of the post-credits scene in Captain America: Brave New World

In this scene, Sam Wilson goes to The Raft, a maximum-security prison that is famous for keeping supervillains. In their discussion, The Leader forewarns Sam of future multiversal dangers, saying:

"We share the same world—don't be so sure it's the one you would die to save".

This foreboding exchange in Captain America: Brave New World foreshadows greater conflicts ahead in upcoming MCU ventures, specifically Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Understanding "Multiversal Threats"

Multiversal threats are threats that are coming from alternate realities or other universes and can affect not just one universe but possibly several at the same time. These threats can appear in comics and movies as supervillains, apocalyptic disasters, or even armies coming in from parallel worlds.

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World trailer (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

The Leader's warning in Captain America: Brave New World post-credit scene hints that the heroes in Sam's universe are likely to encounter opponents who are not only powerful but also able to crossover from other realities. As per reports, The Leader's enigmatic message suggests that the heroes need to prepare for battles that include entities or forces from outside their universe.

This is in line with recent MCU trends, where multiverse exploration has been a major theme, especially after Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Implications for future MCU projects

The reference to multiversal dangers is building up to future movies such as Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. These movies will explore the multiverse premise further, highlighting how various realities come crashing into one another and wreak havoc.

The warning by the Leader suggests that Sam Wilson, who takes on the mantle of Captain America, will have to deal with these intricate situations where the dynamics of allegiances change, and new villains manifest themselves from other realities.

This direction for the story leaves open the possibility of character crossovers and new storylines featuring established heroes and villains. It also raises the question of how established characters will respond to these new challenges.

The idea that "we share the same world" is one of a shared reality across different characters, which implies potential team-ups or battles with opposite-numbered characters from other worlds.

In short, The Leader's mention of "multiversal threats" in Captain America: Brave New World marks a significant story progression in the MCU. It presents the notion of threats from other realities, paving the way for future movies that will delve into these intricate interactions. Captain America: Brave New World releases worldwide in theaters on February 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback