Captain America: Brave New World - Release date countdown, where to watch, cast, and more

Captain America: Brave New World is all set to premiere in theatres this Friday (February 14) as a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is introduced. The film will follow Sam Wilson as he takes on the Government of the United States of America, a shadow organization known as the Serpent Society, and a mysterious man working behind the scenes to save the world.

Going into Captain America: Brave New World fans can expect a ton of action. Moreover, the film will introduce many characters like Red Hulk, The Leader, and more into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will also be the first time the character of Sam Wilson will get to headline his own film and it will be a sequel to the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well.

Aside from that, the film is also set to introduce Adamantium into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Release date for Captain America: Brave New World explored

Captain America: Brave New World is finally set to release in theatres worldwide on February 14, 2024. However, getting to this date has been a journey of its own. The film was originally slated to release a year back on May 3, 2024, but extensive reshoots and rewrites led it to be delayed multiple times as Marvel Studios tried to figure out what to do with the film behind the scenes.

The film then received a release date of July 26, 2024, but then was ultimately pushed back to February 2025, as the SAG Aftra actors' strike and the WGA writers' strike put a huge pause on production as well. However, fans won't have to wait longer for it.

Where to watch Captain America: Brave New World?

Fans can tune in for the upcoming Captain America film exclusively on the big screens when it is released in theatres on February 14, 2025, in the United States of America, India, United Kingdom, and many other countries worldwide too.

However, as of now, a date for the digital release of the film hasn't been set yet. But, fans can expect it to premiere on Disney+ when it does so.

The cast of Captain America: Brave New World explored

The upcoming Captain America film will star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America. He will be joined by Harrison Ford who will be stepping into the role of Thadeus "Thunderbolt" Ross and replacing William Hurt in the role as the actor passed away. The film will also feature Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader and Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres. Here is the entire cast of the film:

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America

Harrison Ford as Thadeus Ross

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / The Falcon

Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph

Carl Lumbl as Isaiah Bradley

Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder

Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / The Leader

What is Captain America: Brave New World about?

The upcoming Marvel Studios film is the fourth Captain America feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will follow Sam Wilson as he tries to uncover a conspiracy and takes on the Red Hulk as well. The official synopsis reads:

"Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red."

It is set to be a part of Phase Five of the MCU. For further updates, stay tuned.

